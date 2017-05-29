Marais: I was the right man for the job

Pretoria - Bulls Super Rugby coach Nollis Marais believes he was the right man for the job despite news breaking last week that he had been sacked.

While Marais will still be involved with the franchise - he will coach the Currie Cup team - John Mitchell will take the reins in Super Rugby next season in his new role as 'executive of rugby'.

It has been a woeful season for the Bulls, who have lost nine of their 12 matches under Marais.

It is an unacceptable return for the tournament champions of 2007, 2009 and 2010, and while Marais acknowledges that he "made mistakes", he still believes that he was the right man for the job when appointed.

"I know exactly what I wouldn't do next time. If I have to be a head coach again of Super Rugby, I'll sit and make sure I have all my ducks in a row when I do that," he told media after Saturday's 34-20 loss to the Hurricanes at Loftus.

"I've learnt a lot about off the field management, I've learnt a lot about player management, I've learnt a lot about how to do things so I can get the best of my personality out there."

Marais added that he was looking forward to what the future held.

"I'm looking forward to it; I'm going to work hard for the next two, three years," he said.

"I still believe I was the right man for the job, but I've made mistakes and we all make mistakes and we can only get better from that."

Mitchell is expected to join the Bulls officially on July 16, a day after their final game against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld.