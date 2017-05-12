NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Marais: 'Difficult' for Bulls to make playoffs

    2017-05-12 10:15

    Pretoria - Bulls coach Nollis Marais is not expecting his Bulls side to qualify for the Super Rugby playoffs this year. 

    It has been a woeful campaign for the Pretoria-based side, who have lost six of their nine fixtures, including a 21-20 loss to the Sunwolves in Tokyo and a 68-24 thrashing from the Crusaders at Loftus last weekend. 

    It leaves the Bulls 12 points behind the Stormers in Africa Conference 1, though they do have a game in hand. 

    With the Sharks and the Lions in good form in Africa Conference 2, only the winners of Africa Conference 1 are expected to secure a playoff spot. 

    It means that, if the Bulls had to secure an unlikely playoff berth, they would have to finish ahead of the Stormers. 

    But Marais is not expecting much.

    "I think it will be very difficult to make a play-off spot now," he told media on Thursday. 

    "If the Stormers slip up, then we might be able to."

    The coach added that thinking about knockouts at a time like this would not be beneficial. 

    "I said to the guys, 'don't even focus on that'. They need to focus on the next step, and the next step is this weekend," said Marais. 

    "In rugby, anything is possible. You never know, but it doesn't help talking about playoffs if we don't focus on what we're doing this weekend."

    The Bulls are underdogs again on Saturday when they host the Highlanders at Loftus.

    Kick-off is at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Coenraad van Vuuren, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Tony Jantjies, 23 Jan Serfontein

    Highlanders

    15 Matt Faddes, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 5 Alex Ainley, 4 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 2 Ash Dixon (captain), 1 Aki Seiuli

    Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Jackson Hemopo, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Teihorangi Walden

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Rebels face up to eight-week wait on...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 12
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Stormers have sights on Cheetahs wing...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 13 May 2017
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Force, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     