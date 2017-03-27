Mallett: Stormers have defensive problems

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett was not overly impressed with the Stormers’ defence in their Super Rugby clash against the Sunwolves at the weekend.

The Cape side came from behind to subdue the Sunwolves 44-31 in Singapore.

However, the Japanese team scored four tries and led 24-10 in the first half and were also 31-20 up early in the second period, before the Stormers instilled some structure into their game to grind out a win.

“The defence of the Stormers is really worrying. The defence was slow off the line and without communication and density. The Stormers have problems in defence,” Mallett said in the SuperSport studio on Saturday.

There was, however, improvement when midfielder Dan du Plessis came off the bench, Mallett noted.

“I thought Dan du Plessis coming on to the field made a massive difference to the defence. He understands it well, didn’t come out of the line and he communicated well with EW Viljoen. The Stormers defence was much better in that second half when he was on.”

Despite their defensive frailties, the Stormers are unbeaten with four wins from four and will be confident of making it five on the trot when they host the Cheetahs at Newlands this weekend.