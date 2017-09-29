MacDonald to step down from Crusaders role

Cape Town - Crusaders assistant coach Leon MacDonald will step down from his role with the Super Rugby champions to spend more time with his family.

According to Reuters, MacDonald will assume less responsibility and take on a resource coaching role for the team. The former All Blacks' fullback helped Scott Robertson and his charges win their first Super Rugby title in nine years.

“Stepping back from the role was certainly not an easy decision to make, however the family’s preference is to be living back home in Blenheim so that is absolutely where I need to be,” MacDonald said.

“I am grateful to the Crusaders for the amazing opportunity to be a part of their coaching team this year and for allowing me to continue contributing next year from the northern end of the Crusaders region.”

The team’s chief executive, Hamish Riach, said MacDonald had done an “outstanding” job with the Crusaders.

“We understand and respect his reasons for stepping aside from the assistant coach role to allow him to remain with the family in Blenheim, and we are just happy that he is still keen to be involved,” he added.

The Crusaders open their title defence of a revamped Super 15 competition against the Chiefs on February 24.