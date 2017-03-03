NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Luatua faces anxious wait to learn red card fate

    2017-03-03 13:02

    Cape Town - Blues flank Steven Luatua faces an anxious wait to learn his fate after receiving a straight red card for a dangerous tackle in his side's Vodacom Super Rugby defeat to the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.

    As it happened: Chiefs v Blues

    Luatua's off the ball tackle on Chiefs wing Tim Nanai-Williams shortly before half-time left referee Ben O'Keeffe with no option but to reduce the visitors to 14 men for the remainder of the match.

    The Chiefs, who led 15-9 at the time of the incident, went on to record a 41-26 victory.

    The case is to be considered by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee at 08:00 (SA time) on Sunday.

    For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

    In next weekend's Week 3 action, the Blues welcome the Highlanders to Eden Park in Auckland (Saturday, March 11 at 08:35 SA time).

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Fleck resisted picking Scotland's...
    Rohan Janse van Rensburg chats to...
    Lions formidable at home - ‘Tahs coach

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    04 March 2017
    • Hurricanes v Rebels, Westpac Stadium 06:15
    • Highlanders v Crusaders, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Brumbies v Sharks, GIO Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Kings, Singapore National Stadium 12:55
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town 17:15
    • Cheetahs v Bulls, Toyota Stadium 19:30
    10 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Force, GIO Stadium 10:45
    11 March 2017
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Kings v Stormers, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:05
    • Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Sharks v Waratahs, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 1 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     