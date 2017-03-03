Luatua faces anxious wait to learn red card fate
2017-03-03 13:02
Cape Town - Blues flank Steven Luatua faces an anxious wait to learn his fate after receiving a straight red card for a dangerous tackle in his side's Vodacom Super Rugby defeat to the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.
Luatua's off the ball tackle on Chiefs wing Tim Nanai-Williams shortly before half-time left referee Ben O'Keeffe with no option but to reduce the visitors to 14 men for the remainder of the match.
The Chiefs, who led 15-9 at the time of the incident, went on to record a 41-26 victory.
The case is to be considered by the SANZAAR Foul Play
Review Committee at 08:00 (SA time) on Sunday.
For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must
plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.
In next weekend's Week 3 action, the Blues welcome the
Highlanders to Eden Park in Auckland (Saturday, March 11 at 08:35 SA
time).