LIVE
Stormers
13 - 22
Lions
2017/04/15 | 17:15 |  Super Rugby | DHL Newlands |  Second Half
Super Rugby

LIVE: Stormers 13-22 Lions

2017-04-15 17:00
Herman Mostert - Sport24
Last Updated at 18:18
18:16
42'- The Stormers win a scrum penalty under the Lions posts but opt for another scrum...
18:15
41'- He saw a Stormers reserve in the in-goal area and thought it was one of his own players...
18:15
40'- The Stormers have a scrum five metres out after Ross Cronje throws a back pass to no-one and over the dead-ball line...
18:14
40'- Lions sub: Sylvian Mahuza on at fullback for Andries Coetzee.
18:13

Welcome back for the second half!

Robert du Preez restarts proceedings...
18:11

In-studio SuperSport pundits saying Nizaam Carr also deserved a yellow card for a high hit on Andries Coetzee.

They are also poking fun at TMO Shaun Veldsman, who said he saw "compelling evidence" of a grounding to the last Lions try.
18:02
HALF-TIME: Stormers 13-22 Lions
18:02
41'- Good defence from the Stormers keeps the Lions at bay...
18:01
40'- Jantjies sets up a lineout near the Stormers 22. It came after a high tackle from Vermaak...
17:59

39' - CONVERSION slotted by Jantjies.

Stormers 13-22 Lions
17:57
How TMO Shaun Veldsman saw a clear grounding only he will know...
17:57

37'- TRY AWARDED to Kriel!
17:56
The referee's on-field call was "no clear grounding"....
17:55

37'- TMO CALL

Kriel goes over for the Lions, but was he held up? The decision has been referred upstairs...
17:54
36'- As Jantjies sets up an attacking lineout, Jaco Kriel returns from his time spent in the sin-bin.
17:53
36'- Yet another lineout penalty conceded by the Stormers - this time Etzebeth is the man pinged.
17:51

33'- PENALTY slotted by Jantjies.

Stormers 13-15 Lions
17:50
32'- Kickable penalty for the Lions after the Stormers transgress at a lineout. Notshe joining the lineout way too early...
17:47
30'- But the Stormers concede a penalty, Pieter-Steph du Toit pinged for taking out a Lions player off the ball...
17:47
29'- A massive Stormers scrum sees them push the Lions off their own ball - and the hosts now have possession inside the red zone...
17:45

28'- METRES MADE ON ATTACK

Stormers 92m

Lions 60m
17:43

26'- While Du Preez receives attention for blood, SP Marais slots the PENALTY.

Stormers 13-12 Lions
17:42
25'- Also a YELLOW CARD for Jaco Kriel, who made contact with the head area of Du Preez.
17:42

24'- Penalty to the Stormers after a late tackle on Du Preez, who attempted a chip kick over the Lions defence.

Du Preez will line up a shot at goal, about 25m out and in front.
17:40
23'- Another scrappy lineout from the Stormers but they retain possession...
17:40
23'- Error from Lions fullback Andries Coetzee, who kicks out on the full, handing the Stormers a lineout just outside the red zone...
17:38

21'- But the easy PENALTY is slotted by Du Preez.

Stormers 10-12 Lions
17:38
20'- The Stormers win a penalty in front. Vermaak takes a quick tap and canters through, but is called back for not taking the tap kick from the correct mark - he took it about 10m from where the penalty was awarded...
17:36
19'- The Stormers have a five-metre scrum after Lions wing Tambwe is forced to carry a kick from Kolbe over the tryline...
17:34

17'- TERRITORY

Stormers 36%

Lions 64%
17:34

17'- POSSESSION

Stormers 35%

Lions 65%
17:32

15'- CONVERSION slotted by Jantjies.

Stormers 7-12 Lions
17:31
Harold Vorster runs a brilliant line and bursts through a weak Stormers defensive line to score.
17:31
14'- TRY to the Lions!
17:30
13'- Stormers look to run from deep, but Marais' pass is a poor one, handing the Lions a scrum on the 22m line...
17:28

11'- Robert du Preez slots the CONVERSION from the corner.

Stormers 7-5 Lions
17:28

Dillyn Leyds rounds off a superb team try for the Stormers - a move which had started in their own half.

Great hands from the Stormers' back three!
17:27
10'- TRY to the Stormers!
17:26
9'- Early lineout troubles for the Stormers, with Mbonambi struggling to find his jumpers...
17:24
8' - The first scrum of the game is a powerful one by the Lions. The Stormers perhaps lucky not to be penalised there...
17:23
6'- Etzebeth goes in too high and allows the Lions to win a turnover. Poor body position from the Bok lock!
17:22
5'- Janse van Rensburg is going off, with Harold Vorster replacing him.
17:21

5'- An injury worry for the Lions, with centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg down with what looks like a knee injury.
17:21
5'- The Lions look to run from deep, but Jantjies' pass goes over the top and into touch, handing the Stormers possession inside the red zone.
 
  • 42'

    The Lions concede the first penalty of the second half for being caught offside.

  • 41'

    Second half begins.

  • 40'

    Another penalty conceded by the Stormers, Nizaam Carr concedes it for a high tackle.

  • 40'

    HALF-TIME: STORMERS 13-22 LIONS. The Lions hold a 9 point lead after scoring 3 tries in the first half and the Stormers have scored 1 try. Both teams played well in stages and they will both hope to come back after the break and give us a competitive second half.

  • 39'

    CONVERSION, LIONS, JANTJIES! 13-22: Jantjies kicks the ball perfectly and the Lions extend their lead to 9 points just before the break.

  • 38'

    TRY, LIONS, KRIEL! 13-20: He was sent to the sin bin earlier but he has returned strongly for the Lions. Jaco Kriel bursts through the defence and goes through to ground the ball over the line to claim the try. Lions lead by 7 points with just 2 minutes remaining in the half.

  • 36'

    The Stormers are caught offside and that will be another penalty to the Lions.

  • 35'

    PENALTY, LIONS, JANTJIES! 13-15: It was a difficult kick from the right of the field and 44 metres out, but Jantjies makes no mistake in kicking it and wins back the lead for the Lions. They lead by 2 points with 5 minutes remaining in the half.

  • 33'

    Mbonambi concedes a penalty for the Stormers after the lineout.

  • 31'

    Now the Lions are dominating the game after winning a couple of penalties. They are also controlling the possession.

  • 27'

    PENALTY, STORMERS, DU PREEZ! 13-12: The penalty is from 32 metres out and Robert du Preez slots it in to win back the lead for the Stormers. They lead by 1 point.

  • 27'

    Pieter-Steph du Toit concedes a penalty for incorrectly joining the maul and the Lions will kick it to the corner for a lineout.

  • 26'

    YELLOW! Jaco Kriel is sent to the sin bin for this tackle and the Lions are a player short for the next 10 minutes.

  • 25'

    Jaco Kriel concedes a penalty for a late tackle and the referee wants to check if this tackle is good.

  • 24'

    There is a nice ebb and flow to this game with both teams dominating in stages. The Stormers are in control of the possession now.

  • 22'

    PENALTY, STORMERS, DU PREEZ! 10-12: The Lions concede a penalty for being caught offside and Robert du Preez slots it in for the Stormers who reduce the deficit to 2 points.

  • 19'

    Good game of Rugby so far with both teams are really attacking now. Three tries in the game so far, two from the Lions and one from the Stormers.

  • 16'

    CONVERSION, LIONS, JANTJIES! 7-12: Jantjies slots in the easy conversion and the Lions now lead by 5 points after scoring 2 tries.

  • 15'

    TRY, LIONS, VORSTER! 7-10: Cronje drives a nice pass to Vorster who finds the gap through the defence and takes it over the line for the Lions. The Lions lead by 3 points.

  • 12'

    CONVERSION, STORMERS, DU PREEZ! 7-5: Robert du Preez kicks the conversion nicely from the left touchline and the Stormers take the lead by 2 points.

  • 11'

    TRY, STORMERS, LEYDS! 5-5: Robert du Preez sets up the try with a nice pass and Leyds takes it over the line for the Stormers who open their scoring.

  • 8'

    Good play from both sides at the start of the game. Both teams are looking to gain the upper hand.

  • 6'

    Jantjies fails to add on the extras as he drags the conversion to the left of the posts so the Lions lead by 5.

  • 5'

    TRY, LIONS, MARX! 0-5: First try of the game and the Lions open their scoring. Malcolm Marx takes it over the line for them and this is his 6th try of this season.

  • 3'

    Notshe concedes another penalty for not releasing the ball carrier.

  • 2'

    Early penalty conceded by the Stormers as Pieter-Steph du Toit fails to release the ball.

  • 1'

    Kick-off! First half begins.

  • 0'

    Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnal Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

  • 0'

    Stormers: 15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (c), 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

  • 0'

    Jaco Peyper is the referee today with AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni assisting him. Shaun Veldsman is the TMO.

  • 0'

    The Stormers have made three changes to their run-on side. Johan du Toit, the younger brother of Pieter-Steph du Toit, will make his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers if he comes off the bench. With Cobus Wiese ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Nizaam Carr moves into the starting line-up with Du Toit providing back-row cover.

  • 0'

    There are just two changes to the Stormers pack that started in the victory against the Chiefs last week, with Pieter-Steph du Toit named at lock and Frans Malherbe rotating with Wilco Louw at tighthead prop. The only change to the back-line sees Jano Vermaak return to the team after being sidelined with concussion last week, with Godlen Masimla getting an opportunity to provide scrum-half cover on the replacements bench.

  • 0'

    Lions head coach Johan Ackermann has made two changes to his starting XV. At outside centre, Springbok Lionel Mapoe returns after recovering from a hand injury and takes over from Harold Vorster, who drops down to the bench.

  • 0'

    The only other alteration from the run-on side which beat the Sharks two weeks ago sees Ross Cronje coming in at scrum-half where he replaces Faf de Klerk.

  • 0'

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South African clash between the Stormers and the Lions from Cape Town.

Stormers Lions
  • 1 Tries 3
    • 10' Dillyn Leyds
    • 3' Malcolm Marx
    • 14' Harold Vorster
    • 37' Jaco Kriel
  • 1 Conversions 2
    • 11' Robert du Preez
    • 15' Elton Jantjies
    • 38' Elton Jantjies
  • 2 Penalties 1
    • 21' Robert du Preez
    • 26' SP Marais
    • 34' Elton Jantjies
  • 0 Drop Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 1
    • 25' Jaco Kriel
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • JC van Rensburg
  • Mbongeni Mbonami
  • Frans Malherbe
  • Eben Etzebeth
  • Pieter-Steph du Toit
  • Nizaam Carr
  • Siya Kolisi
  • Sikhumbuzo Notshe
  • Jano Vermaak
  • Robert du Preez
  • Dillyn Leyds
  • Daniel du Plessis
  • EW Viljoen
  • Cheslin Kolbe
  • SP Marais
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • Jacques Van Rooyen
  • Malcolm Marx
  • Ruan Dreyer
  • Andries Ferreira
  • Franco Mostert
  • Jaco Kriel
  • Ruan Ackermann
  • Warren Whiteley
  • Ross Cronje
  • Elton Jantjies
  • Courtnall Skosan
  • Rohan Janse van Rensburg
  • Lionel Mapoe
  • Michael Tambwe
  • Andries Coetzee
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Ramone Samuels
  • Oliver Kebble
  • Wilco Louw
  • Jan de Klerk
  • Johan du Toit
  • Godlen Masimla
  • Kurt Coleman
  • Dan Kriel
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • Robbie Coetzee
  • Corne Fourie
  • Johannes Jonker
  • Lourens Erasmus
  • Kwagga Smith
  • Francois de Klerk
  • Harold Vorster
  • Sylvian Mahuza

