LIVE: Stormers 13-22 Lions

Welcome back for the second half!
Robert du Preez restarts proceedings...
In-studio SuperSport pundits saying Nizaam Carr also deserved a yellow card for a high hit on Andries Coetzee.
They are also poking fun at TMO Shaun Veldsman, who said he saw "compelling evidence" of a grounding to the last Lions try.
The Lions have weathered a yellow card and the loss of Rohan to injury, but can they survive another 40 at Newlands? #STOvLIO— AllOutRugby (@AllOutRugby) April 15, 2017
How was that a try?— Benedict Chanakira (@bchanakira2) April 15, 2017
39' - CONVERSION slotted by Jantjies.
Stormers 13-22 Lions
"Compelling evidence" says Veldsman. Must have a different signal to the rest of us ...— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) April 15, 2017
37'- TRY AWARDED to Kriel!
37'- TMO CALL
Kriel goes over for the Lions, but was he held up? The decision has been referred upstairs...
33'- PENALTY slotted by Jantjies.
Stormers 13-15 Lions
28'- METRES MADE ON ATTACK
Stormers 92m
Lions 60m
#STOvLIO Yellow for Kriel! Accidental! Need to relook this law!— Keith Andrews (@KeithKandrews) April 15, 2017
26'- While Du Preez receives attention for blood, SP Marais slots the PENALTY.
Stormers 13-12 Lions
24'- Penalty to the Stormers after a late tackle on Du Preez, who attempted a chip kick over the Lions defence.
Du Preez will line up a shot at goal, about 25m out and in front.
21'- But the easy PENALTY is slotted by Du Preez.
Stormers 10-12 Lions
17'- TERRITORY
Stormers 36%
Lions 64%
17'- POSSESSION
Stormers 35%
Lions 65%
15'- CONVERSION slotted by Jantjies.
Stormers 7-12 Lions
11'- Robert du Preez slots the CONVERSION from the corner.
Stormers 7-5 Lions
Dillyn Leyds rounds off a superb team try for the Stormers - a move which had started in their own half.
Great hands from the Stormers' back three!
Lions means Business,so far doing everything right and dominating the collisions!!— Breyton Paulse (@BreytonPaulse) April 15, 2017
Harold Vorster is no slouch. Probably distributes better than RjvR, who had the serious dropsies last time out— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) April 15, 2017
5'- An injury worry for the Lions, with centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg down with what looks like a knee injury.
The Lions concede the first penalty of the second half for being caught offside.
Second half begins.
Another penalty conceded by the Stormers, Nizaam Carr concedes it for a high tackle.
HALF-TIME: STORMERS 13-22 LIONS. The Lions hold a 9 point lead after scoring 3 tries in the first half and the Stormers have scored 1 try. Both teams played well in stages and they will both hope to come back after the break and give us a competitive second half.
CONVERSION, LIONS, JANTJIES! 13-22: Jantjies kicks the ball perfectly and the Lions extend their lead to 9 points just before the break.
TRY, LIONS, KRIEL! 13-20: He was sent to the sin bin earlier but he has returned strongly for the Lions. Jaco Kriel bursts through the defence and goes through to ground the ball over the line to claim the try. Lions lead by 7 points with just 2 minutes remaining in the half.
The Stormers are caught offside and that will be another penalty to the Lions.
PENALTY, LIONS, JANTJIES! 13-15: It was a difficult kick from the right of the field and 44 metres out, but Jantjies makes no mistake in kicking it and wins back the lead for the Lions. They lead by 2 points with 5 minutes remaining in the half.
Mbonambi concedes a penalty for the Stormers after the lineout.
Now the Lions are dominating the game after winning a couple of penalties. They are also controlling the possession.
PENALTY, STORMERS, DU PREEZ! 13-12: The penalty is from 32 metres out and Robert du Preez slots it in to win back the lead for the Stormers. They lead by 1 point.
Pieter-Steph du Toit concedes a penalty for incorrectly joining the maul and the Lions will kick it to the corner for a lineout.
YELLOW! Jaco Kriel is sent to the sin bin for this tackle and the Lions are a player short for the next 10 minutes.
Jaco Kriel concedes a penalty for a late tackle and the referee wants to check if this tackle is good.
There is a nice ebb and flow to this game with both teams dominating in stages. The Stormers are in control of the possession now.
PENALTY, STORMERS, DU PREEZ! 10-12: The Lions concede a penalty for being caught offside and Robert du Preez slots it in for the Stormers who reduce the deficit to 2 points.
Good game of Rugby so far with both teams are really attacking now. Three tries in the game so far, two from the Lions and one from the Stormers.
CONVERSION, LIONS, JANTJIES! 7-12: Jantjies slots in the easy conversion and the Lions now lead by 5 points after scoring 2 tries.
TRY, LIONS, VORSTER! 7-10: Cronje drives a nice pass to Vorster who finds the gap through the defence and takes it over the line for the Lions. The Lions lead by 3 points.
CONVERSION, STORMERS, DU PREEZ! 7-5: Robert du Preez kicks the conversion nicely from the left touchline and the Stormers take the lead by 2 points.
TRY, STORMERS, LEYDS! 5-5: Robert du Preez sets up the try with a nice pass and Leyds takes it over the line for the Stormers who open their scoring.
Good play from both sides at the start of the game. Both teams are looking to gain the upper hand.
Jantjies fails to add on the extras as he drags the conversion to the left of the posts so the Lions lead by 5.
TRY, LIONS, MARX! 0-5: First try of the game and the Lions open their scoring. Malcolm Marx takes it over the line for them and this is his 6th try of this season.
Notshe concedes another penalty for not releasing the ball carrier.
Early penalty conceded by the Stormers as Pieter-Steph du Toit fails to release the ball.
Kick-off! First half begins.
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnal Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Stormers: 15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Siya Kolisi (c), 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.
Jaco Peyper is the referee today with AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadezweni assisting him. Shaun Veldsman is the TMO.
The Stormers have made three changes to their run-on side. Johan du Toit, the younger brother of Pieter-Steph du Toit, will make his Super Rugby debut for the Stormers if he comes off the bench. With Cobus Wiese ruled out due to a shoulder injury, Nizaam Carr moves into the starting line-up with Du Toit providing back-row cover.
There are just two changes to the Stormers pack that started in the victory against the Chiefs last week, with Pieter-Steph du Toit named at lock and Frans Malherbe rotating with Wilco Louw at tighthead prop. The only change to the back-line sees Jano Vermaak return to the team after being sidelined with concussion last week, with Godlen Masimla getting an opportunity to provide scrum-half cover on the replacements bench.
Lions head coach Johan Ackermann has made two changes to his starting XV. At outside centre, Springbok Lionel Mapoe returns after recovering from a hand injury and takes over from Harold Vorster, who drops down to the bench.
The only other alteration from the run-on side which beat the Sharks two weeks ago sees Ross Cronje coming in at scrum-half where he replaces Faf de Klerk.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the South African clash between the Stormers and the Lions from Cape Town.
