LIVE: Sharks 31-12 Waratahs

Welcome back for the second half!
Waratahs flyhalf Bryce Hegarty restarts proceedings...
Scrum free rugby in Durban ... Two intercepts, but all in all, Sharks looking slick ... Tahs hacking to break through— Front Row Grunt (@FrontRowGrunt) March 11, 2017
Half time | Tahs trail the Sharks in Durban 31-7. Team looking for a big 2nd half #GoTahs pic.twitter.com/9ZmiRa2V3B— NSW Waratahs (@NSWWaratahs) March 11, 2017
Two tries in that first half the Waratahs gave on a platter for the Sharks...great pressure on defense from the Sharks— Ruggaworld (@RuggaWorld) March 11, 2017
43'- CONVERSION slotted by Bosch.
36'- PENALTY converted by Bosch.
Sharks 24-7 Waratahs
34'- Another kickable penalty for the Sharks after the Waratahs collapse a maul.
But this time the hosts opt for an attacking lineout. The kick was about 40m out...
Attacking stats fairly even, apart from the line and tackle breaks, which the Sharks own! pic.twitter.com/keiKfuMWN3— AllOutRugby (@AllOutRugby) March 11, 2017
31'- PENALTY converted by Bosch.
Sharks 21-7 Waratahs
30'- CONVERSION slotted by Reece Robinson.
Sharks 18-7 Waratahs
In case you haven't heard, England are Six Nations champions, again...
They now just need to beat Ireland to break the All Blacks' win-record...
CHAMPIONS ??It's FT at Twickenham and England have beaten Scotland to win the 2017 RBS 6 Nations?? pic.twitter.com/BElRBtBAf0— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 11, 2017
Curwin Bosch ... what wonderful acceleration out of the blocks! Try time for lively-looking Sharks again.— Rob Houwing (@RobHouwing) March 11, 2017
Tahs hooker Latu the man who has pilfered the most balls in the tournament thus far ... #dangerman pic.twitter.com/LOsbp0yl94— AllOutRugby (@AllOutRugby) March 11, 2017
21'- CONVERSION slotted by Bosch.
Sharks 18-0 Waratahs
16'- Kickable penalty as Lwazi Mvovo is caught off-side.
But the 'Tahs opt for an attacking lineout instead.
Tahs certainly looking more interested than they were last week at Ellis Park, but Sharks well and truly up for it. Some slick passing— AllOutRugby (@AllOutRugby) March 11, 2017
INJURY NEWS
News filtering through is that Lambie has a back sprain which he suffered in the warm-up.
12' - PENALTY slotted by Bosch.
Sharks 11-0 Waratahs
10'- YELLOW CARD
Waratahs flank Jack Dempsey is off for 10 minutes after a tip tackle on Sharks hooker Franco Marais, who fell on his shoulder, not head - hence only a yellow card.
10'- TMO CALL
The referee goes upstairs for a potential dangerous tackle by a Waratahs player.
8'- Bosch slots the relatively easy PENALTY attempt.
Sharks 8-0 Waratahs
3'- Lambie narrowly misses with his conversion attempt.
Sharks 5-0 Waratahs
HALF-TIME: SHARKS 31-7 WARATAHS. Bosch converts the try with the last kick of the half - one that saw the 19-year-old score 21 points after coming on to replace Pat Lambie, including a try from a stunning run. Tera Mtembu, who replaced Lambie as captain, had earlier scored the first try of the game, while Kobus van Wyk added a third at the end. The Waratahs got on the board through an Israel Folau try, beautifully teed up by Bryce Hegarty and converted by Reece Robinson.
The Waratahs have got the second half underway.
Clark is on for Simone.
TRY, SHARKS, VAN WYK! Yet again, the Waratahs are made to pay for some poor handling while on attack. Van Wyk pounces on a stray ball and darts all the way through for a try.
The Waratahs try to mount one last first half attack. They are inside enemy territory.
PENALTY, SHARKS, BOSCH! The young full-back adds another three points after Hooper is blown up for offside at the ruck right under the posts.
The Sharks win another penalty after Mumm collapses the maul. They go for touch and drive from the attacking lineout.
PENALTY, SHARKS, BOSCH! Bosch slots an easy kick over after Kepu was caught offside and the lead stretches to 14.
Robinson converts the try and the Waratahs trail by 11 again.
TRY, WARATAHS, FOLAU! Hegarty chips and the bounce falls Folau's way. He goes over, leaving Robinson with an easy kick.
The Waratahs appear to have halted the Sharks' momentum. They look for a gap near the enemy 22 once more.
The Waratahs have an attacking lineout 40 metres out.
The Waratahs are back up to 15 men.
Bosch converts his own try and the Sharks do not appear to be feeling the absence of their captain.
TRY, SHARKS, BOSCH! The 19-year-old pounces on a fumbled pass and darts through unchallenged.
The Waratahs are unable to convert their spell of pressure into points. The Sharks win a penalty and Bosch clears his lines.
Sport24 report that Lambie has suffered a back sprain.
The Waratahs are on the edge of the Sharks' 22 and probing for a gap.
PENALTY, SHARKS, BOSCH! The Sharks add another three points from right in front of the poles after a sustained period of pressure.
The plot thickens as Jack Dempsey receives yellow for a dangerous tackle.
The Sharks are dominating proceedings so far. The visitors are struggling to get out of their own half.
PENALTY, SHARKS, BOSCH! The youngster makes no mistake after the Waratahs are penalised for a lineout infringement.
Bosch replaces Lambie, who was just receiving medical attention - seemingly for a groin strain.
Lambie fails to convert the try.
TRY, SHARKS, MTEMBU! The Waratahs failed to clear their lines from Lambie's kick off and the hosts piled on the pressure. After some quick hands from the Sharks, the number 8 finds his way over.
The Sharks have kicked off proceedings at Kings Park.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Super Rugby clash between the Sharks and the Waratahs at Durban's Kings Park.
Robert du Preez has picked an unchanged Sharks 23 from the one that snatched a 27-22 win over the Brumbies at the death last weekend.
Sharks: 15 Clement Poitrenaud, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Patrick Lambie (c), 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Jean Droste, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch
David McDuling starts against his old side in place of the injured Will Skelton. However, scrum-half Nick Phipps returns to the side, having come back from an ankle injury. As a result, Matt Lucas drops to the bench.
Waratahs: 15 Andrew Kellaway, 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 David McDuling, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson
Replacements: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 Senio Toleafoa, 20 Maclean Jones, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Cameron Clark
The last time these two sides met, in 2015, the Waratahs won 33-18 in Sydney. However, the previous year, the Durban side beat them 32-10 on home soil.
Last weekend, the Lions capitalised on some poor defence from the Waratahs at the maul, which led to three of their eight tries. The Waratahs will need to be far stronger in this area in order to prevent a repeat of last weekend's 55-36 defeat.
Today's match will be refereed by South Africa's Marius van der Westhuizen. He will be assisted by Egon Seconds and Stuart Berry. Meanwhile, Willie Vos will be on TMO duty.
20 minutes to go until kick off.
It's a clear night at Kings Park with a slight Northerly breeze.
