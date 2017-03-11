NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

LIVE
Sharks
31 - 7
Waratahs
2017/03/11 | 19:30 |  Super Rugby | Growthpoint Kings Park |  Second Half
Super Rugby

LIVE: Sharks 31-12 Waratahs

2017-03-11 19:15
Herman Mostert - Sport24
Last Updated at 20:34
20:33
42'- TRY to the Waratahs!
20:32
 41'- Jeremy Ward is on for the Sharks.
20:32
41'- Bosch then makes his first error of the night by failing to find touch with the penalty kick...
20:31
40'- 'Tahs immediately on the back foot as they are penalised at the kick-off for tackling a Sharks player in the air.
20:30

Welcome back for the second half!

Waratahs flyhalf Bryce Hegarty restarts proceedings...
20:18
HALF-TIME: Sharks 31-7 Waratahs
20:18

43'- CONVERSION slotted by Bosch.
20:17
41'- Kobus van Wyk pounces on another dropped Waratahs ball and sprints from inside his own half to score near the posts!
20:17
41'- TRY to the Sharks!
20:14
39'- But the Sharks' rush defence is putting them under pressure!
20:14
39'- Waratahs probing in Sharks territory shortly before the break...
20:12

36'- PENALTY converted by Bosch.

Sharks 24-7 Waratahs
20:11
35' - 'Tahs again pinged at the breakdown. It's almost in front of the uprights and this time the Sharks will take the three points.
20:10

34'- Another kickable penalty for the Sharks after the Waratahs collapse a maul.

But this time the hosts opt for an attacking lineout. The kick was about 40m out...
20:07

31'- PENALTY converted by Bosch.

Sharks 21-7 Waratahs
20:07
30'- Sharks back on the attack after winning the ball at the subsequent kick-off. Trey then win a penalty as Waratahs prop Sekope Kepu is caught off-side under his own posts...
20:05

30'- CONVERSION slotted by Reece Robinson.

Sharks 18-7 Waratahs
20:05
Israel Folau scores under the posts, collecting a fortuitous bounce after Bryce Hegarty had chipped in behind the Sharks defence.
20:04
28'- TRY to the Waratahs!
20:03
27'- The Waratahs win a penalty just inside Sharks territory after the home side transgresses at the breakdown. Again, the Sydneysiders opt for an attacking lineout in the red zone...
19:59
25'- Sharks showing a willingness to run from deep here tonight. Great to watch!
19:54

21'- CONVERSION slotted by Bosch.

Sharks 18-0 Waratahs
19:53
Bosch pounces on a Waratahs knock-on and sprints more than 50m to score under the posts!
19:53
20'- TRY to the Sharks!
19:52
19'- The Sharks then win a penalty as Waratahs players fail to roll away on the ground. Bosch kicks down-field to relieve the pressure.
19:51
18'- Great defence by the Sharks sees them win a turnover...
19:49

16'- Kickable penalty as Lwazi Mvovo is caught off-side.

But the 'Tahs opt for an attacking lineout instead.
19:48
15'- Waratahs with their first attacking chance in the red zone.
19:46

INJURY NEWS

News filtering through is that Lambie has a back sprain which he suffered in the warm-up.
19:45

12' - PENALTY slotted by Bosch.

Sharks 11-0 Waratahs
19:44
12'- The Waratahs concede a o penalty right in front and Bosch will line up a shot at goal.
19:44
11'- Sharks hot on the attack after a sniping break from Reinach...
19:43

10'- YELLOW CARD

Waratahs flank Jack Dempsey is off for 10 minutes after a tip tackle on Sharks hooker Franco Marais, who fell on his shoulder, not head - hence only a yellow card.
19:42

10'- TMO CALL

The referee goes upstairs for a potential dangerous tackle by a Waratahs player.
19:39
With Lambie off, Tera Mtembu is now the Sharks captain.
19:39

8'- Bosch slots the relatively easy PENALTY attempt.

Sharks 8-0 Waratahs
19:38
7'- Dean Mumm taking a player out in the air.
19:38
7'- Kickable penalty for the Sharks after a lineout infringement by the Waratahs.
19:36
5'- Sharks sub: Lambie is replaced by 19-year-old Curwin Bosch.
19:35
5'- Worries for the Sharks as Lambie receives attention, looks like a groin strain.
19:35
5'- Another promising attacking opportunity for the Sharks goes awry after Reinach's box kick - wrong decision.
19:33

3'- Lambie narrowly misses with his conversion attempt.

Sharks 5-0 Waratahs
 
Jump to
top
Sharks Waratahs
  • 3 Tries 1
    • 1' Lubabalo Mtembu
    • 20' Curwin Bosch
    • 40' Jacobus Van Wyk
    • 28' Israel Folau
  • 2 Conversions 1
    • 20' Curwin Bosch
    • 40' Curwin Bosch
    • 29' Reece Robinson
  • 4 Penalties 0
    • 8' Curwin Bosch
    • 12' Curwin Bosch
    • 31' Curwin Bosch
    • 36' Curwin Bosch
  • 0 Drop Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 1
    • 10' Jack Dempsey
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Tendai Mtawarira
  • Franco Marais
  • Coenraad Oosthuizen
  • Stephan Lewies
  • Ruan Botha
  • Phillip Van Der Walt
  • Jean-Luc du Preez
  • Lubabalo Mtembu
  • Jacobus Reinach
  • Patrick Lambie
  • Lwazi Mvovo
  • Andre Esterhuizen
  • Lukhanyo Am
  • Jacobus Van Wyk
  • Clement Poitrenaud
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • Tom Robertson
  • Silatolu Latu
  • Sekope Kepu
  • Dean Mumm
  • David McDuling
  • Jack Dempsey
  • Michael Hooper
  • Michael Wells
  • Nick Phipps
  • Bryce Hegarty
  • Rob Horne
  • Irae Simone
  • Israel Folau
  • Reece Robinson
  • Andrew Kellaway
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Chiliboy Ralepelle
  • Thomas du Toit
  • Lourens Adriaanse
  • Jean Droste
  • Jacques Vermeulen
  • Michael Claassens
  • Jeremy Ward
  • Curwin Bosch
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • Hugh Roach
  • Paddy Ryan
  • Dave Lolohea
  • Senio Toleafoa
  • Maclean Jones
  • Matt Lucas
  • David Horwitz
  • Cameron Clark

