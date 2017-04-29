NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

LIVE
Cheetahs
5 - 8
Crusaders
2017/04/29 | 17:15 |  Super Rugby | Toyota Stadium |  First Half
Super Rugby

LIVE: Cheetahs 0 Crusaders 8

2017-04-29 16:50
Craig Taylor - Sport24
Last Updated at 17:39
17:38

19' - TRY to the Cheetahs!

Rhule is over in the left-hand corner after an attack from deep! 

Marias converts to cut the Crusaders lead to just 1.

Cheetahs 7 Crusaders 8
17:34
16' - The Cheetahs have a penalty, they opt to set up an attacking lineout. 
17:33
15' - The home side on the attack now after some great work by their backs. 
17:29

12' - TRY to the Crusaders!

They turn the tighthead into points as David Havili goes over in the right-hand corner!

Mo'unga can't convert.

Cheetahs 0 Crusaders 8
17:27
11' - A tighthead by the Crusaders!
17:27
10 ' - Brilliant cover defence by Rhule as the Crusaders break away and seem certain to score. The Cheetahs winger has other ideas, executing a perfect ball-and-all tackle and winning the Cheetahs a scrum 5m from their own line. 
17:26

9' - PENALTY slotted by the Crusaders!

The visitors have the lead in Bloemfontein.

Cheetahs 0 Crusaders 3
17:25
8 ' - Mohoje pinged for not rolling away... it would have been difficult with Scott Barrett lying all over him. Nevertheless, Mo'unga will have a shot at goal. 
17:23
7' - The Cheetahs won't be happy with that... a scrum penalty against them on their own feed. The Crusaders opt to set up a lineout in the Cheetahs 22m area. 
17:20
4' - Crotty in acres of space for the Crusaders, his pass can't find Hall. If it did, it would have been try time. 
17:19
2' - The Cheetahs take the ball through a number of phases and into the Crusaders half before a handling error gives the ball to the visitors. 
17:17
1' - We are underway in Bloem as the Crusaders kick-off. 
17:16
Francois Venter, captain of the Cheetahs, runs on the field for his 50th Super Rugby cap. 
17:15
The Crusaders are on the field in Bloem. This will be a tough one for the Cheetahs for sure. Remember, the visitors are unbeaten this year. 
14:58

OFFICIALS

Referee: Federico Anselmi (Argentina)

Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Australia), AJ Jacobs (South Africa)

TMO: Johan Greeff (South Africa)
14:58

RECENT RESULTS

2015: Crusaders won 57-14 in Christchurch

2014: Crusaders won 52-31 in Bloemfontein

2012: Crusaders won 28-21 in Christchurch

2011: Cheetahs won 33-20 in Bloemfontein

2010: Crusaders won 45-6 in Christchurch

2009: Cheetahs won 20-13 in Bloemfontein

2008: Crusaders won 55-7 in Christchurch 2007:

Crusaders won 49-28 in Bloemfontein
14:54
***KICK-OFF IS SCHEDULED FOR 17:15***
14:54

Teams:

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Niell Jordaan/William Small-Smith, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Clinton Swart

Crusaders

15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano,20  Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele
14:52

WELCOME!

LIVE scoring and interactive commentary on the Super Rugby encounter between the Cheetahs and Crusaders from Bloemfontein.
 
  • 20'

    CONVERSION, CHEETAHS! Niel Marais adds the extras.

  • 19'

    From the lineout the Cheetahs are pegged back to the edge of the Crusaders 22 before they concede possession.

  • 19'

    TRY, CHEETAHS, RHULE! What a fantastic team try. Raymond Rhule rounds off a move which was started by Sergeal Petersen in his own half. The winger off loaded to Blommethjies, who found Venter. The move went to ground, but Petersen popped up to run around the blind side and give inside to Rhule who ran over for a great try.

  • 17'

    An excellent break by Clayton Blommetjies, running a clever line, breaks the Crusaders defence wide open. He offloads to Nico Lee who makes his way to the 5 metre line before the Cheetahs win a penalty.

  • 14'

    Mo?unga's conversion attempt bounces off the uprights.

  • 13'

    TRY, CRUSADERS, HAVILI! It was a matter of time before the visitors scored. David Havili dots down in the corner after Seta Tamanivalu bumps off a defender to create space on the outside.

  • 12'

    A fantastic run by David Havili down the left hand touchline takes play six metres from the Cheetahs line. The Crusaders have opened up the hosts defence every time they've had the ball.

  • 10'

    PENALTY, CRUSADERS, MO''UNGA! Richie Mo?unga gets the first points of the game with a penalty right in front.

  • 7'

    After a few resets the Crusaders win a scrum penalty. They find touch on the Cheetahs 22 metre line.

  • 4'

    The Crusaders have a scrum inside their half. They go wide but a loose pass sees the ball roll into touch on the other side of the field.

  • 1'

    Richie Mo?unga gets the game underway as the Crusaders kick off.

  • 0'

    Hallo and welcome to our live coverage of the Super Rugby match between the Cheetahs and the Crusaders in Bloemfontein.

  • 0'

    Cheetahs head coach Franco Smith has made three changes, including a positional switch, to his starting XV for this encounter. Two of the changes are in the forwards where Ox Nche and Uzair Cassiem are promoted from the replacements bench where they did duty in last weekend?s loss to the Bulls in Pretoria. With Nche starting, Charles Marais moves to the bench. Cassiem?s inclusion in the run-on side means Paul Schoeman moves from openside flank to number eight where he replaces Henco Venter who drops down to the bench. In the back-line, Sergeal Petersen will be starting on the right wing, sending William Small-Smith to the bench. Small-Smith?s inclusion on the replacements bench is to be confirmed and he has been bracketed with loose forward Niell Jordaan which means the Cheetahs could have a six/two split in favour of the forwards on the bench.

  • 0'

    The Crusaders have made one change to the side that beat the Stormers last weekend for this clash. Bryn Hall will start in the number nine jersey this week, with Mitchell Drummond providing cover on the bench. In the reserves, Andrew Makalio comes on to the bench, to cover Codie Taylor at hooker. Loose forward Matt Todd will play his 100th Super Rugby game at number seven, having notched up 100 for the Crusaders last week against the Stormers (the extra Crusaders game being Crusaders vs England in 2014).

  • 0'

    Cheetahs: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (c), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche Replacements: 16 Elandré Huggett, 17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Niell Jordaan/William Small-Smith, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Clinton Swart

  • 0'

    Crusaders: 15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo?unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (C), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody Replacements: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele

Cheetahs Crusaders
  • 1 Tries 1
    • 18' Raymond Rhule
    • 11' David Kaetau Havili
  • 0 Conversions 0
  • 0 Penalties 1
    • 9' Richie Mo''unga
  • 0 Drop Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Ox Nche
  • Torsten Van Jaarsveld
  • Johannes Coetzee
  • Armandt Koster
  • Carl Wegner
  • Uzair Cassiem
  • Teboho Mohoje
  • Paul Schoeman
  • Shaun Venter
  • Niel Marais
  • Raymond Rhule
  • Nico Lee
  • Francois Venter
  • Sergeal Petersen
  • Clayton Blommetjies
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • Joe Moody
  • Codie Taylor
  • Owen Franks
  • Scott Barrett
  • Sam Whitelock
  • Jordan Taufua
  • Matt Todd
  • Kieran Read
  • Bryn Hall
  • Richie Mo'unga
  • George Bridge
  • Ryan Crotty
  • Jack Goodhue
  • Seta Tamanivalu
  • David Kaetau Havili
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Elandre Huggett
  • Charles Marais
  • Tom Botha
  • Francois Uys
  • Henco Venter
  • Niell Jordaan
  • Tian Meyer
  • Clinton Swart
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • Andrew Makalio
  • Wyatt Crockett
  • Michael Alaalatoa
  • Luke Romano
  • Peter Samu
  • Mitchell Drummond
  • Mitch Hunt
  • Manasa Mataele

