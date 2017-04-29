LIVE: Cheetahs 0 Crusaders 8

Teams:
Cheetahs
15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14
Sergeal Petersen 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Nico Lee, 11 Raymond
Rhule, 10 Niel Marais, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6
Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2
Torsten van Jaarsveld, 1 Ox Nche
Substitutes: 16 Elandre Huggett,
17 Charles Marais, 18 Tom Botha, 19 Francois Uys, 20 Henco Venter, 21
Niell Jordaan/William Small-Smith, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Clinton Swart
Crusaders
15
David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11
George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt
Todd, 6 Jordan Taufua, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3
Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody
Substitutes: 16 Andrew
Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano,20
Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele