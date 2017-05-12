NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE
Brumbies
3 - 0
Lions
2017/05/12 | 11:45 |  Super Rugby | GIO Stadium |  Half Time
Super Rugby

LIVE: Brumbies 3-0 Lions

2017-05-12 11:30
Lloyd Burnard - Sport24
Post a comment
Last Updated at 12:34
12:34

MISSED TACKLES

Brumbies - 6

Lions - 7
12:32

POSSESSION

Brumbies - 63%

Lions - 37%
12:30
The Lions have offered very little on attack and have been bossed in terms of possession and territory while they also given the ball away far too easily. 
12:29
The Brumbies have been by far the better side and would have two tries if it wasn't for silly knock-ons from Powell and Fardy
12:28
Not the greatest spectacle, but the Lions will be happy to be just 3 points down. 
12:27
HALF-TIME! Brumbies 3-0 Lions...
12:26
40' Last minute now and Speight gets the turnover as the Lions lose momentum! 
12:25
38' Really good kick from Jantjies is recovered by b, who returns it with interest. Lions lineout on half-way. 
12:23
37' PENALTY LIONS! The Brumbies, on attack, kick it away through Hawera and are then off-sides at the ruck. Lions holding on. Jantjies clears. 
12:22
35' PENALTY BRUMBIES on half-way after dominating a scrum! Hawera sets up an attacking lineout. 
12:21
34' Kwagga Smith now pinged for a forward pass in his offload to Mahuza. Not happening for the Saffers right now...
12:20
33' Hawera finds a good touch and relieves the pressure. 
12:19
32' PENALTY LIONS just inside their own half. Brumbies off-sides. Jantjies sets up an attacking lineout about 20m out. 
12:18
31' Lions enforce the turnover on the ground and they'll have a scrum just inside their own half. 
12:17
31' Brumbies will have the line-out on half-way...
12:16
30' PENALTY BRUMBIES! Hands in the ruck from the Lions and the Brumbies can breathe. 
12:15
29' Still a good field position here for the Lions. Can they make it count? 
12:15
28' Lions knock it on! Brumbies recover possession and find touch about 30m out from their own line...
12:14
28' Lions just 10m out...
12:13
26' Lions have it on half-way now. But they go aerial! Brumbies knock on and the Lions will have a scrum in Brumbies territory. Their best field position of the match so far. 
12:12
25' Lions looking to run out of their 22m area before Cronje puts in the box kick ...
12:10
23' Costly knock on from Fardy there! He was through! So close for the Brumbies. 
12:08
21' Messy from the Lions again. Mostert once more who knocks on. It'll be a Brumbies scrum in a dangerous position. 
12:07
20' Brumbies find touch about 30m out from Lions line. Clearly seeking a territorial dominance. 
12:06
20' Lions penalised for being off-side from the restart! Brumbies scrum on half-way. 
12:06
19' PENALTY SLOTTED BY BRUMBIES! Hawera makes no mistake and the Brumbies have the lead. Brumbies 3-0 Lions. 
12:05
18' This time they opt for a shot at goal. 
12:04
17' Ref was playing advantage, though. Brumbies have a penalty right in front of the posts. What will they do? 
12:04
17' BRUMBIES GO CLOSE! Fullback Toua knocked into touch just short of the line down the left! 
12:03
Brumbies dominating possession and territory here, but they can't turn that into points. 
12:02
15' Mahuza's clearance charged down and the ball goes touch-in-goal. The Lions have a 22m dropout. 
12:01
15' Brumbies threaten again! This time flyhalf Hawera stabs it ahead, but it goes into touch 10m out from Lions line. 
12:01
14' Good move from Brumbies releases Speight! But the Brumbies kick it away and Jantjies clears. 
11:59
13' Mostert knocks on from the lineout. Scrum to the Brumbies on half-way. 
11:59
Lions haven't had any ball in attacking spaces yet, but their defence is holding firm. 
11:58
12' Good exit from the Lions as Mahuza finds a great touch. 
11:58
11' Scrum Lions! The Brumbies knock on through Godwin. They could have an easy 3-0 lead now, but they went for the try instead! 
11:57
11' Brumbies still bashing away, but the Lions defence is holding for now. 
11:56
9' PENALTY BRUMBIES! This time it's right in front of the posts, but they set up the lineout again! 5m out now...
11:55
8' Attacking lineout set up for the Brumbies in the Lions red zone. 
11:54
8' PENALTY BRUMBIES! It's on half-way as the Lions are pinged for off-sides. 
11:53
7' Jantjies, sporting black strapping on his head, makes the clearance but doesn't find touch. Here come the Brumbies
11:52
6' Lions now have scrum just out from their own try line...
11:51
Oh dear! We're going upstairs! Brumbies scrumhalf Joe Powell knocked on at the base of the ruck! NO TRY! 
11:51
Kyle Godwin made the break and then it went left, where James Dargaville finished it off! 
11:50
5' TRY BRUMBIES!
11:49
3' 10 phases in and the ref awards a scrum to the Brumbies, again on the 22m line. Reckons that ball wasn't coming out. 
 
  • 40'

    The Lions build 7 phases in the middle of the field but concede possession. The Brumbies kick down field, which is returned by the visitors before the hosts kick the ball out to signal the end of the first half.

  • 37'

    The Brumbies are penalised for playing the ball in an offside position, allowing Jantjies to win some field position for the Lions.

  • 36'

    A powerful scrum by the hosts sees them win a penalty which gets them back in the Lions 22.

  • 34'

    The Lions win a penalty at the breakdown and go for touch, taking play into the Brumbies 22, but the visitors steal the lineout which allows them to get out of their 22..

  • 32'

    Good work from the Lions on defence keeps the ball up and they are awarded a scrum inside their own half.

  • 27'

    An up and under from Jantjies is contested well by Mahuza against James Dargaville, who knocks it on for another scrum.

  • 23'

    The Brumbies have a scrum just outside the Lions 22. Flanker Scott Fardy hits a gap running off a ruck but knocks the ball on in the visitors 22.

  • 20'

    The Brumbies have a scrum on the half way line after Ruan Ackermann is called for being in front of Elton Jantjies for the restart.

  • 19'

    PENALTY, BRUMBIES, HAWERA! 3-0.

  • 15'

    An up and under by Aidan Toua is mishandled by Elton Jantjies to taps the ball back. It is kicked forward by the Brumbies but rolls into touch.

  • 12'

    A Sylvian Mahuza touch finder takes play to just inside the Brumbies half for a lineout.

  • 11'

    The lineout isn't clean but the Brumbies keep possession. However, the Lions defence holds well and they eventually turn over possession thanks to a Brumbies handling error.

  • 10'

    The Brumbies win a kickable penalty right in front but they opt for touch instead.

  • 8'

    The Lions kick down field from the scrum, allowing to Brumbies to run at them before the visitors are penalised for offside. A line kick takes play into the Lions 22.

  • 5'

    From the scrum Kyle Godwin makes a good run which brings the hosts within 6 metres of the line. They go quickly to the left from the ruck and James Dargaville goes over in the corner, but there was a knock in with the final pass and the Brumbies are called back for the scrum.

  • 4'

    The Brumbies have a scrum from the kick-off and make their way just into the Lions 22, but a loose pass sees them lose ground before they are awarded another scrum just inside the visitors 22.

  • 1'

    Wharenui Hawera gets the game underway as the Brumbies kick off.

  • 0'

    Hallo and welcome to our live coverage of the Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and Lions at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.

  • 0'

    Sales Sharks-bound Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk has been left out of the Lions squad for this fixture. Ross Cronjé again starts at number nine while a new front row in Corné Fourie, Robbie Coetzee and Johannes Jonker will get a start in place of Jacques van Rooyen, Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer. At lock Andries Ferreira returns in the place of Lourens Erasmus while Cyle Brink is replaced by Ruan Ackermann. A decision on the cover at flank on the bench will be made later in the week with Robert Kruger bracketed with Cyle Brink. Justin Ackerman will be joining the squad in Australia to provide back-up for the injured Hencus van Wyk.

  • 0'

    Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham has made five changes to his starting line-up with Ben Alexander, Jarrad Butler, Jordan Smiler, Kyle Godwin and Aidan Toua all returning to the run-on side. Godwin makes a return from the hand injury suffered in the thrashing of the Reds at GIO Stadium and comes back into the side at inside centre, re-forming what was becoming a burgeoning partnership with Tevita Kuridrani. At full-back Toua is recalled into the number 15 shirt in place of Tom Banks, who steps down to the bench, one of three back options amongst the replacements alongside scrum-half De Wet Roos and utility back Jordan Jackson-Hope. There are a trio of changes up front with the experienced prop Alexander set to claim his 139th Brumbies cap as he closes in on the record held by George Smith, which stands at 142. A new-look back-row takes to the field on Friday with Smiler and Butler packing down alongside Scott Fardy.

  • 0'

    Brumbies: 15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Jarrad Butler, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter (c), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander Replacements: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua?iali?i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Ben Hyne, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Tom Banks

  • 0'

    Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnal Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie. Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Robert Kruger/Cyle Brink, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink

Jump to
top
Brumbies Lions
  • 0 Tries 0
  • 0 Conversions 0
  • 1 Penalties 0
    • 18' Wharenui Hawera
  • 0 Drop Goals 0
  • 0 Yellow Cards 0
  • 0 Red Cards 0
Team Line-ups
  • Ben Alexander
  • Josh Mann-Rea
  • Allan Alaalatoa
  • Rory Arnold
  • Sam Carter
  • Scott Fardy
  • Jarrad Butler
  • Jordan Smiler
  • Joe Powell
  • Wharenui Hawera
  • James Dargaville
  • Kyle Godwin
  • Tevita Kuridrani
  • Henry Speight
  • Aidan Toua
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • Corne Fourie
  • Robbie Coetzee
  • Johannes Jonker
  • Andries Ferreira
  • Franco Mostert
  • Kwagga Smith
  • Ruan Ackermann
  • Warren Whiteley
  • Ross Cronje
  • Elton Jantjies
  • Courtnall Skosan
  • Harold Vorster
  • Lionel Mapoe
  • Sylvian Mahuza
  • Andries Coetzee
Substitutions
Substitutions
  • Robbie Abel
  • Nic Mayhew
  • Les Makin
  • Blake Enever
  • Ben Hyne
  • Dewet Roos
  • Jordan Jackson-Hope
  • Thomas Banks
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • Malcolm Marx
  • Jacques Van Rooyen
  • Ruan Dreyer
  • Lourens Erasmus
  • Robert Kruger
  • Dillon Smit
  • Jacques Nel
  • Anthonie Volmink

Read News24’s Comments Policy

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 