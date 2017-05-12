LIVE: Brumbies 3-0 Lions

Sign-up for the new-look Sport24 newsletter! Delivered daily to your Inbox!
MISSED TACKLES
Brumbies - 6
Lions - 7
Brumbies have had all the ball, and done all the work with it, yet only lead by 3! Sweating lots for little reward pic.twitter.com/tgIaqVtNpZ
POSSESSION
Brumbies - 63%
Lions - 37%
26 minutes into #BRUvLIO and it's the home side who own the field position and possession. Lions looking rickety ... pic.twitter.com/nwnpvBb6FY
Brums so nearly get in first! Knock ruled. But it all began from an unnecessarily fancy Lions exit play minutes earlier.
The Lions build 7 phases in the middle of the field but concede possession. The Brumbies kick down field, which is returned by the visitors before the hosts kick the ball out to signal the end of the first half.
The Brumbies are penalised for playing the ball in an offside position, allowing Jantjies to win some field position for the Lions.
A powerful scrum by the hosts sees them win a penalty which gets them back in the Lions 22.
The Lions win a penalty at the breakdown and go for touch, taking play into the Brumbies 22, but the visitors steal the lineout which allows them to get out of their 22..
Good work from the Lions on defence keeps the ball up and they are awarded a scrum inside their own half.
An up and under from Jantjies is contested well by Mahuza against James Dargaville, who knocks it on for another scrum.
The Brumbies have a scrum just outside the Lions 22. Flanker Scott Fardy hits a gap running off a ruck but knocks the ball on in the visitors 22.
The Brumbies have a scrum on the half way line after Ruan Ackermann is called for being in front of Elton Jantjies for the restart.
PENALTY, BRUMBIES, HAWERA! 3-0.
An up and under by Aidan Toua is mishandled by Elton Jantjies to taps the ball back. It is kicked forward by the Brumbies but rolls into touch.
A Sylvian Mahuza touch finder takes play to just inside the Brumbies half for a lineout.
The lineout isn't clean but the Brumbies keep possession. However, the Lions defence holds well and they eventually turn over possession thanks to a Brumbies handling error.
The Brumbies win a kickable penalty right in front but they opt for touch instead.
The Lions kick down field from the scrum, allowing to Brumbies to run at them before the visitors are penalised for offside. A line kick takes play into the Lions 22.
From the scrum Kyle Godwin makes a good run which brings the hosts within 6 metres of the line. They go quickly to the left from the ruck and James Dargaville goes over in the corner, but there was a knock in with the final pass and the Brumbies are called back for the scrum.
The Brumbies have a scrum from the kick-off and make their way just into the Lions 22, but a loose pass sees them lose ground before they are awarded another scrum just inside the visitors 22.
Wharenui Hawera gets the game underway as the Brumbies kick off.
Hallo and welcome to our live coverage of the Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and Lions at the GIO Stadium in Canberra.
Sales Sharks-bound Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk has been left out of the Lions squad for this fixture. Ross Cronjé again starts at number nine while a new front row in Corné Fourie, Robbie Coetzee and Johannes Jonker will get a start in place of Jacques van Rooyen, Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer. At lock Andries Ferreira returns in the place of Lourens Erasmus while Cyle Brink is replaced by Ruan Ackermann. A decision on the cover at flank on the bench will be made later in the week with Robert Kruger bracketed with Cyle Brink. Justin Ackerman will be joining the squad in Australia to provide back-up for the injured Hencus van Wyk.
Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham has made five changes to his starting line-up with Ben Alexander, Jarrad Butler, Jordan Smiler, Kyle Godwin and Aidan Toua all returning to the run-on side. Godwin makes a return from the hand injury suffered in the thrashing of the Reds at GIO Stadium and comes back into the side at inside centre, re-forming what was becoming a burgeoning partnership with Tevita Kuridrani. At full-back Toua is recalled into the number 15 shirt in place of Tom Banks, who steps down to the bench, one of three back options amongst the replacements alongside scrum-half De Wet Roos and utility back Jordan Jackson-Hope. There are a trio of changes up front with the experienced prop Alexander set to claim his 139th Brumbies cap as he closes in on the record held by George Smith, which stands at 142. A new-look back-row takes to the field on Friday with Smiler and Butler packing down alongside Scott Fardy.
Brumbies: 15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Jarrad Butler, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter (c), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander
Replacements: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua?iali?i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Ben Hyne, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23 Tom Banks
Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnal Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Warren Whiteley (c), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corné Fourie.
Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Robert Kruger/Cyle Brink, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink
