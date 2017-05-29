Lions hooker cops 5-week, 1-match ban

Cape Town - Lions hooker Robbie Coetzee has been banned for five weeks after receiving a red card during his side’s 54-10 Super Rugby win over the Southern Kings in Johannesburg on Sunday.

SANZAAR’s foul play review committee on Monday accepted a guilty plea from Coetzee for contravening Law 10.4(a) - Striking with Knee.

Coetzee has been suspended from all forms of the game for five weeks, up to and including July 1, 2017.

However, due to the upcoming Super Rugby break in the international window, Coetzee will only miss ONE game for the Lions - against the Sunwolves in Johannesburg on July 1.

The SANZAAR foul play review committee of Nigel Hampton (chairperson), Stefan Terblanche and John Langford assessed the case.

In his finding, Hampton ruled the following:

"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, as well as a statement from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Adrian Montzinger, the foul play review committee amended the charge to Law 10.4(a). The player admitted the amended charge.

"With respect to sanction the foul play review committee deemed the act of foul play, which involved an intentional strike with the player's knee to an opponent's head, merited a mid-range entry point of suspension for eight weeks. However, taking into account mitigating factors including the player's apology to the opposing player, his remorse and his early guilty plea, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to five weeks.

"The player is therefore suspended for five weeks, up to and including the Saturday, July 1, 2017.”

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the foul play review committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the foul play review committee.

