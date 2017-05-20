NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Lions gore bumbling Bulls

    2017-05-20 19:07

    Cape Town - The Lions have outclassed a hapless Bulls side, running out 51-14 winners in a one-side South African Super Rugby derby played in Johannesburg.

    As it happened: Lions v Bulls

    Ruan Combrinck was a late change to the Lions side, coming in for the injured Sylvian Mahuza on the wing and he was on the scoreboard as early as the first minute, crossing for the first of the home side's seven tries on the night.

    Although the Bulls answered with an excellent converted score of their own through centre Jan Serfontein, the Lions soon raced into a 27-7 lead after just 25 minutes.

    This was thanks to two Elton Jantjies penalties as well as two converted tries by flank Kwagga Smith and prop Ruan Dreyer. 

    The Bulls scored their second of the match soon after through Jessie Kriel but Lions captain Warren Whiteley added yet another try after he charged down a clearance kick to dot down in the right-hand corner. 

    Another unconverted Combrinck try on half-time saw the home side take a deserved 39-14 lead into the break. 

    The second half was a more subdued affair with the Lions scoring two tries through lock Franco Mostert and centre Lionel Mapoe.

    With only 37% of the possession and territory, however, the Bulls were simply never in the game. 

    Next week the Lions take on Kings in Johannesburg while the Bull entertain the travelling Hurricanes. 

    Scorers

    Lions

    Tries: Combrinck (2), Smith, Dreyer, Whiteley, Mostert, Mapoe

    Conversions: Jantjies

    Penalties: Jantjies (2)

    Bulls

    Tries: Serfontein, Kriel

    Conversions: Brummer (2)

    Teams

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

    Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink 

    Bulls

    15 Jesse Kriel, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jan Serfontein, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Sibahle Maxwane, 10 Francois Brummer, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Hanro Liebenberg (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Coenraad van Vuuren, 19 Abongile Nonkontwana, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Tony Jantjies, 23 Warrick Gelant

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

