Lions drop Bok duo to bench

Johannesburg - Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs at Ellis Park (15:05 kick-off).

Ackermann made three changes to the starting line-up that beat the Cheetahs 28-25 in Bloemfontein last week.

In the backline, Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk is dropped, with Ross Cronje starting in the No 9 jersey.

It will also be Cronje’s 50th Super Rugby appearance.

Harold Vorster also gets a midfield starting role, replacing Howard Mnisi who sustained a serious knee injury against the Cheetahs.

Up front, another Springbok is demoted to the bench, with Malcolm Marx replaced by Robbie Coetzee at hooker.

Meanwhile, on the bench, prop Dylan Smith has recovered from a shoulder injury and comes into the match-day squad, as does utility back Sylvian Mahuza.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Lionel Mapoe, 13 Harold Vorster, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Sylvian Mahuza, 23 Jaco van der Walt

Waratahs

15 Andrew Kellaway 14 Reece Robinson, 13 Israel Folau, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Rob Horne, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Jack Dempsey, 5 Will Skelton, 4 Dean Mumm, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Tom Robertson



Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Paddy Ryan, 18 David Lolohea, 19 David McDuling, 20 Senio Toleafoa, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 David Horwitz, 23 Taqele Naiyaravoro