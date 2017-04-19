NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions change front row for Jaguares

    2017-04-19 17:14

    Johannesburg - The Lions will field a new-look front row in their Super Rugby clash against the Jaguares in Johannesburg on Friday night as coach Johan Ackermann makes four changes from the side that so impressively beat the Stormers last weekend. 

    Ruan Dreyer, Malcolm Marx and Jacques van Rooyen all started that match but drop to the bench against the Jaguares while Johannes Jonker, Akker van der Merwe and Corne Fourie all earn starts. 

    The other change is injury-enforced, with inside centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg out for the rest of the season and replaced in the starting line-up by Harold Vorster, who scored a try against the Stormers after coming off the bench. 

    Fullback Andries Coetzee, meanwhile, will earn his 50th Super Rugby cap. 

    Kick-off on Friday is at 19:00.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Jaco Kriel, 5 Franco Moster, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Corne Fourie

    Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

    Jaguares

    TBA

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Waratahs name side for Kings visit
    Serfontein to leave South African...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Kriel lauds SANZAAR after not guilty...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    22 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Sunwolves, Rugby Park 07:15
    • Crusaders v Stormers, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Chiefs, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Cheetahs, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Sharks v Rebels, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 8

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 8 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition:”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     