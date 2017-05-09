NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions change 5, still no sign of Faf

    2017-05-09 12:53

    Cape Town - Lions coach Johan Ackermann has named his team for Friday’s Super Rugby match against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday.

    There are five changes to the side from the one which thumped the Rebels 47-10 in Melbourne last weekend.

    A new front row in Corne Fourie, Robbie Coetzee and Johannes Jonker will start in the place of Jacques van Rooyen, Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer.

    At lock, Andries Ferreira returns in the place of Lourens Erasmus, while Cyle Brink is replaced at flank by Ruan Ackermann.

    As was the case last week, there is no spot in the match-day squad for Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk, with Ross Cronje starting and No 9 and Dillon Smit again proving cover on the bench.

    There is some confusion over De Klerk’s future with the Lions, after English club Sale Sharks announced on Monday that they had signed De Klerk on a three-year deal.

    The Lions though responded by saying they have not yet agreed to released De Klerk from his contract.

    Meanwhile, a decision on the cover at flank on the bench will be taken later in the week, while Justin Ackerman will also be joining the squad in Australia to provide back-up for the injured Hencus van Wyk.

    Friday’s clash is scheduled for 11:45 (SA time).

    Teams:

    Brumbies

    TBA

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Ruan Ackermann, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Corne Fourie

    Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Robert Kruger/Cyle Brink, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Jacques Nel, 23 Anthony Volmink

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    What will Stormers do at flyhalf?
    Crusaders wary of 'special' Barrett
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Jordie Barrett left out of NZ...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 13 May 2017
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Force, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     