    Leitch to join Sunwolves

    2017-04-26 11:53

    Sydney - Chiefs backrow Michael Leitch will play for the Sunwolves, possibly as early as next year, after revealing he has inked a deal with them.

    The 28-year-old, who is the Japan captain, told Fairfax Media he has put pen to paper on a contract with the Super Rugby outfit from 2019.

    But he could join them from 2018 if agreed upon, with the influential number eight explaining that he is a firm believer in Japan's franchise.

    "If you look at it, it's a great building block using the Super Rugby to build the (national) team," revealed the 18 cap international forward.

