Leitch to join Sunwolves
2017-04-26 11:53
Sydney - Chiefs
backrow Michael Leitch will play for the Sunwolves, possibly as early
as next year, after revealing he has inked a deal with them.
The 28-year-old, who is the Japan captain, told Fairfax Media he has put pen to paper on a contract with the Super Rugby outfit from 2019.
But he could join them from 2018 if agreed upon, with the influential
number eight explaining that he is a firm believer in Japan's
franchise.
"If you look at it, it's a great building block using the Super Rugby
to build the (national) team," revealed the 18 cap international
forward.