Lee blow for Cheetahs

Cape Town - Cheetahs centre Nico Lee will be sidelined for an extended period after sustaining an ankle injury in last Saturday’s 48-21 loss to the Crusaders in Bloemfontein.

According to supersport.com, Lee has a grade two ankle injury and will be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

This means the 23-year-old midfielder is only likely to return after the June international break.

On the positive side, flyhalf Fred Zeilinga has recovered from injury and is expected to be available for Friday’s clash against the Highlanders.

The Cheetahs are struggling in this year’s event, having won only two of nine games.

