NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lee blow for Cheetahs

    2017-05-02 09:54

    Cape Town - Cheetahs centre Nico Lee will be sidelined for an extended period after sustaining an ankle injury in last Saturday’s 48-21 loss to the Crusaders in Bloemfontein.

    According to supersport.com, Lee has a grade two ankle injury and will be sidelined for between four and six weeks.

    This means the 23-year-old midfielder is only likely to return after the June international break.

    On the positive side, flyhalf Fred Zeilinga has recovered from injury and is expected to be available for Friday’s clash against the Highlanders.

    The Cheetahs are struggling in this year’s event, having won only two of nine games.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 10
    Crocked Stormers face hurting...
    Hennie Bekker: Stormers have no...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Cheetahs v Highlanders, Toyota Stadium 19:00
    Saturday, 06 May 2017
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 07:00
    • Chiefs v Reds, Yarrow Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Blues, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Force, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Sunwolves, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 10 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     