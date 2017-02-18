Lealiifano's cancer in remission

Cape Town - Brumbies co-captain Christian Lealiifano has received the positive news that he is in remission, six months after being diagnosed with leukemia.



Saturday was 100 days since his successful bone-marrow transplant, as he opened up to reporters after signing autographs for supporters.

"I had some really dark days where things got tough and all those negative thoughts come into your mind, the 'why me' and 'should I just give up' type stuff, but to be able to come out the other side of that has been quite an amazing thing," he told Fairfax Media.

"It's an absolute blessing to be able to do what we do for a living so I appreciate that more now and life in general."

The 29-year-old said he is hoping to return to the Super Rugby field this season and is also doing some coaching work with the Brumbies.

"I'm such a student of the game and I love learning and picking up little things and trying to improve my game while I'm not playing," he revealed.