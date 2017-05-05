Late change for Bulls ahead of 'Saders

Pretoria - The Bulls have made a late change to their starting line-up ahead of their clash against the Crusaders on Saturday.

Hanro Liebenberg, who was due to start at No 8, has picked up a hamstring strain and he will be replaced by Renaldo Bothma in the starting line-up.

Bothma was not initially in the match-day squad, but he comes straight in for Liebenberg while Jannes Kirsten is still the loose forward cover.

Bothma has played just two matches for the Bulls this season, both of those as a substitute.

The Crusaders arrive at Loftus as the only undefeated side left in the competition, while the Bulls have won three from eight.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Renaldo Bothma, 7 Jacques Potgieter, 6 Nick de Jager, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman



Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Jannes Kirsten, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Francois Brummer, 23 Jan Serfontein

Crusaders



15 David Havili, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Tim Bateman, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Mitchell Drummond, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd (captain), 6 Pete Samu, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Luke Romano, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Wyatt Crockett

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Joe Moody, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Quinten Strange, 20 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Ryan Crott