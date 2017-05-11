NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lambie back for Sharks, resumes captaincy

    2017-05-11 11:39

    Durban - Springbok flyhalf Pat Lambie is back in the starting line-up for the first time since Week 3 ahead of Saturday's trip to Port Elizabeth to take on the Kings. 

    Kick-off is at 17:15.

    Lambie is now fully recovered from the fractured vertebra he sustained against the Waratahs back on March 11. 

    Lambie replaces Curwin Bosch, who is with the SA Under-20 squad preparing for next month's World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia. 

    Head coach Robert du Preez has largely retained the same team that beat the Rebels last weekend, with just three rotational changes and one enforced.

    Lambie takes over at No 10 as well as assuming the captaincy in one of two changes to the backline.

    The other sees Lwazi Mvovo - who was rested last weekend - replacing Sbu Nkosi, who shifts to the bench following a promising debut last Saturday.

    In a straight rotation in the front row, Beast Mtawarira returns for Thomas du Toit while Franco Marais and Chiliboy Ralepelle swap jerseys.

    Commenting on the Sharks’ exchange of one special player for another with Lambie starting after Bosch stood in for him during his injury, assistant coach Sean Everitt was delighted to have the side's leader back.

    "Pat is our captain and a player that the youngsters look up to so he’ll bring calmness and strong leadership which will make the job easier for the guys around him," he said.

    Teams:

    Kings

    TBA

    Sharks

    15 Rhyno Smith, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Pat Lambie (captain), 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5. Ruan Botha, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira
     
    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Garth April, 23 S’busiso Nkosi

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls call on new skipper for...
    McMahon returns to boost Rebels
    Kriel: We can't just throw the ball...
    Peter Grant starts for Western Force

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 May 2017
    • Blues v Cheetahs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 13 May 2017
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Force, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     