Kriel: We can't just throw the ball around

Pretoria - The Bulls need to be a lot "smarter" when they host the Highlanders at Loftus on Saturday night.

That is the view of centre Jesse Kriel, who was part of the side that was smashed 62-24 by the Crusaders at the same venue just a week ago.

It is the latest disappointment in what is turning into a seriously poor season for the 2007, 2009 and 2010 Super Rugby champions.

The Bulls have looked directionless on attack all too often this season. The intent to play attacking rugby is clearly there, but they seem short on ideas on exactly how to do that.

That is an area where Kriel says they simply have to be better against the Highlanders.

"We've got to get a lot smarter. We can't just throw the ball around and hope something is going to happen. We've got to have a good plan ... we want to win," he said from Pretoria this week.

"I think we've just got to work harder. It's a mind-set. It's a battle between yourself and nobody else ... you've got to make that mind shift and decide that you want to work hard and put your body on the line for the team.

"Nobody goes out on the field wanting to lose or not give of their best, but we've got to worm a lot harder for each other and pick up the intensity to start competing with other teams."

Kriel scored a try against the Crusaders, but it was a hollow victory on what was an otherwise disastrous night for the Bulls.

"We weren't good enough. We weren't good on the night. It was not up to our standards. We've played some good rugby at times and I think we disappointed ourselves on Saturday night," he said.

"We're back to the drawing board and we've got to get a new plan on the table for the Highlanders."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

Teams:

Bulls

TBA

Highlanders

15 Matt Faddes, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 5 Alex Ainley, 4 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 2 Ash Dixon (captain), 1 Aki Seiuli

Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Jackson Hemopo, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Teihorangi Walden