Kriel lauds SANZAAR after not guilty verdict

Cape Town - Lions flank Jaco Kriel has lauded southern hemisphere rugby governing body, SANZAAR, for the way in which they handled his disciplinary case.

Kriel was found not guilty of foul play at a SANZAAR hearing on Wednesday.

He was cited following last Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Stormers at Newlands for an incident in which he attempted to charge down the ball.

Kriel is therefore free to play for the Lions when they host the Jaguares in Johannesburg on Friday night.

“I am very thankful for the way in which SANZAAR and the panel handled my case. I am just focusing on the game at hand against the Jaguares at home this weekend,” Kriel commented.

The SANZAAR judicial hearing, held via video conference, was heard by Andre Oosthuizen (chairperson), David Croft and Eroni Clarke.



In his finding, Oosthuizen ruled the following:



"Having conducted a detailed review of all the available evidence, including all camera angles and additional evidence, including from the player and submissions from his legal representative, Frikkie Erasmus, the judicial committee concluded that the red card threshold had not been met to satisfy the citing and that the on-field yellow card was sufficient.



"The judicial committee found that the player came into contact with the opposing flyhalf in the course of the player attempting to charge down, that his action did not amount to an intentional late charge or obstruction and accordingly had not committed a transgression of Law 10.4 (o).



"The player is therefore free to resume playing.”