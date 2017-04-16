NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions' Kriel cited for late charge

    2017-04-16 08:38

    Cape Town - Jaco Kriel has been cited for alleged foul play during the Super Rugby encounter between the Lions and the Stormers at Newlands. 

    Kriel is said to have contravened Law 10.4(o) Late charging the Kicker as he came into contact with Stormers flyhalf Robert du Preez after attempting to charge down a clearance. 

    The referee for the match, Jaco Peyper, awarded a yellow card for the incident which occurred in the 26th minute.

    Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

    The Case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 09:00 via video-conference.

    All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

    For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bosch’s young strength shines
    Bulls battle past Jaguares for...
    Lions down Stormers to make massive...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 8

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    22 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Sunwolves, Rugby Park 07:15
    • Crusaders v Stormers, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Chiefs, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Cheetahs, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Sharks v Rebels, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    28 April 2017
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    A rebirth of the Cats the best option for SA?

    “Re-establishing the old Cats franchise is one of very few Super Rugby options facing SA Rugby, writes Herman Mostert.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     