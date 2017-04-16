Lions' Kriel cited for late charge

Cape Town - Jaco Kriel has been cited for alleged foul play during the Super Rugby encounter between the Lions and the Stormers at Newlands.

Kriel is said to have contravened Law 10.4(o) Late charging the Kicker as he came into contact with Stormers flyhalf Robert du Preez after attempting to charge down a clearance.

The referee for the match, Jaco Peyper, awarded a yellow card for the incident which occurred in the 26th minute.

Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the red card threshold for foul play.

The Case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 09:00 via video-conference.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the player appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.