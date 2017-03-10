NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Kings to unveil new lineout general

    2017-03-10 17:29

    Port Elizabeth - The Kings have a new lineout general in Wilhelm van der Sluys.

    On loan from the Worcester Warriors, Van der Sluys only joined his new team-mates in Port Elizabeth on Monday and as a result he will start Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Stormers on the bench. 

    But, according to Kings coach Deon Davids, the 25-year-old has already displayed promising signs that suggest he will be a big player in the weeks and months to come.

    "I was quite surprised with the way he slotted into the team sessions," David said from PE.

    "We spoke to him over the weekend about the lineouts and the way we played and when he slotted in on Monday he was quite good at it. I was impressed.

    "We've got full confidence in having him in the team and that he will make a big difference going forward. It's a special player that has that ability to do lineout calling bat this level and we thing he has that ability to do that for us."

    Davids was also impressed by his new recruit's personality.

    "He's a down to earth guy. He slots in very nicely with the players," said Davids.

    "We've got a working environment where different units work together, so the locks and loose forwards will sit together and talk about aspects of the game.

    "He slotted in nicely with us for this week. Being in the position we are with a lot of our locks out, it was an easy decision to make him part of the 23."

    Saturday's match kicks off at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Kings

    15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Waylon Murray, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Rick Schroeder, 8 Riaan Lerm, 7 Themelani Bholi, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Irne Herbst, 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Chris Heiberg, 19 Willem van der Sluys, 20 Andisa Ntsila, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Berton Klaasen

    Stormers

    15 SP Marais, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Bjorn Basson, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 6 Rynhardt Elstadt, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Oli Kebble

    Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris Van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Kurt Coleman, 23 Damian Willemse

