    Kings stun Waratahs in Sydney

    2017-04-21 13:42

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    Cape Town - The Kings have shocked the Waratahs for only their third ever overseas Vodacom Super Rugby victory on Friday.

    As it happened: Waratahs v Kings

    The Kings won 26-24 after trailing 17-7 at half-time.

    The Kings scored four tries through prop Justin Forwood, fullback Masixole Banda, hooker Michael Willemse and were awarded a late seven-point penalty try. Flyhalf Lionel Cronje added two conversions.

    The Waratahs, the 2014 champions, replied with four tries of their own by wings Taqele Naiyaravoro (2) and Cam Clark and centre Rob Horne, while flyhalf Bernard Foley was on target with two conversions.

    The Kings, playing with their Super Rugby future under of a cloud of uncertainty, picked up four points for their victory, but remained bottom of the African Conference 2.

    The Waratahs, whose form in 2017 has plummeted to new lows, left with a single point for losing by seven or fewer points, but remained fourth in the Australian Conference with a meagre nine points from as many matches.

    In next weekend's Round 10 action, the Waratahs travel to Brisbane to face the Reds (Saturday, April 29 at 11:45), while the Kings welcome the Rebels to Port Elizabeth later in the day (19:30).

    Teams:

    Waratahs

    15 Israel Folau, 14 Taqele Naiyaravoro, 13 Rob Horne, 12 David Horwitz, 11 Cam Clark, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Michael Wells, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Will Skelton, 4 David McDuling, 3 Tom Robertson, 2 Tolu Latu, 1 Paddy Ryan

    Substitutes: 16. Hugh Roach, 17. Angus Ta'avao, 18. David Lolohea, 19. Dean Mumm, 20. Jed Holloway, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Bryce Hegarty, 23. Harry Jones

    Kings

    15 Masixole Banda, 14 Wandile Mjekevu, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Justin Forwood

    Substitutes:16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Ruaan Lerm/Martin Bezuidenhout, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Stokkies Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet

