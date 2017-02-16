Kings reveal new-look Super Rugby kit
2017-02-16 16:44
Cape Town - The Southern Kings launched their new kit
for the season ahead of the start of the 2017 Vodacom Super Rugby campaign on
Thursday.
The Kings have sealed a new
partnership with renowned sports brand, Canterbury SA, as the kit supplier for
the season.
The new design has kept the traditional
colours of the Southern Kings in the home kit - black, red and gold lining;
while the away kit will see the players donning a grey jersey with a touch of
red and gold.
The logo of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro will
be displayed on the front of the match jersey.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro has always
been a supporter of rugby in the past and has been a key stakeholder to rugby
in the province.
The Kings are currently
negotiating with the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro with regards to their involvement
and relationship going forward. It is in lieu of such past support and current discussions
that the Metro has earned the most prominent place on the Kings match jersey.
“It is a great privilege and honour for the Kings to represent the province and city, and also having the Nelson
Mandela Bay Stadium as our home,” Kings COO Charl Crous said.
“Vodacom Super Rugby is a premier product,
and it is therefore important for us to associate with a premier brand like
Canterbury, who came to the party at a late stage, and provided us with a
quality match kit for the players and replica apparel for our supporters.
“We learnt very late in January that BLK
South Africa, our previous kit supplier, was liquidated despite assurances that
were given that after the liquidation of BLK in Australia in 2016 that our
delivery would not be affected for 2017.
“We are excited about the relationship with
Canterbury and look forward to doing our brand and theirs proud in this year’s
Vodacom Super Rugby campaign.”
Brand
ID, the licence holders for Canterbury in South Africa, CEO Wayne Bebb said on
the partnership with the Kings: “It’s very exciting to be able to
partner with the Kings and our iconic heritage rugby brand of
Canterbury. We share a tremendous enthusiasm for the game of rugby and we’ve
always seen this as a region wealthy in sporting excellence.”