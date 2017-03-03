NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Kings not taking anything for granted

    2017-03-03 18:38

    Cape Town - The Kings go into Saturday's clash against the Sunwolves in Singapore knowing that they will need to be at their very best to come away with a victory. 

    On paper, the Port Elizabeth-based franchise will not have many better opportunities to register a win.

    The Sunwolves were hammered 83-17 by the Hurricanes last weekend and remain a side looking to come to grips with the competition.

    The Kings, though, are in no great shape themselves with a new-look squad and coming off the back of a 39-26 loss at home to the Jaguares.

    Kings coach Deon Davids could do with a win to kick-start his side's season, but he is not taking anything for granted.

    "The Sunwolves are not easy opponents here in Singapore," Davids said after naming his team on Thursday.

    "A lot of teams come here and have a tough game.

    "We expect them (Sunwolves) to come out firing. We expect them to challenge us in the scrums. They're also a team that likes to play with ball in hand at a very high tempo and they also use kicking space in the previous game very well.

    "We really need to up our performances in those areas in order to withstand the challenge that they will bring on Saturday."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 12:55.

    Teams:

    Sunwolves

    15 Shota Emi, 14 Takaaki Nakazuru, 13 Timothy Lafaele, 12 Derek Carpenter, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Hayden Cripps, 9 Fumiaki Tanaka, 8 Willie Britz, 7 Shokei Kin, 6 Ed Quirk, 5 Sam Wykes, 4 Liaki Moli, 3 Heiichiro Ito, 2 Shota Horie (captain), 1 Masataka Mikami

    Substitutes: 16 Takeshi Hino, 17 Koki Yamamoto, 18 Takuma Asahara, 19 Kotaro Yatabe, 20 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 21 Keisuke Uchida, 22 Will Tupou, 23 Jamie-Jerry Taulagi

    Kings

    15 Masixole Banda, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Waylon Murray, 11 Malcolm Jaer, 10 Lionel Cronje, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Stefan Willemse, 6 Andisa Ntsila, 5 Mzwanele Zito, 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk Ferreira (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Schalk van der Merwe, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Chris Cloete, 21 Rudi van Rooyen, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Luzuko Vulindlu

