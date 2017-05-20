Kings fail to make it four in a row

Cape Town - The Kings have failed to win their fourth Super Rugby match on the trot, going down to the Brumbies 19-10 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

The Kings opened the scoring in the 3rd minute after they were awarded a penalty try thanks to Brumbies fullback Tom Banks deliberately knocking the ball to ground in a try scoring situation for the home side.

Lionel Cronje soon extended the lead to 10-0 after he landed a penalty in the 16th minute.

The Brumbies soon hit back with their first try through hooker Josh Mann-Rea who crossed the whitewash following a number of lineouts close to the Kings line. The try was unconverted.

And that's the way it stayed till half-time with the Kings leading 10-5 at the break.

In the second half, the Kings did much of the attacking, opting for scrums and lineouts and turning down kickable penalties.

The visitors took the lead in the 60th minute after an intercept and kick ahead saw left winger Aidan Toua score a converted try.

They extended their lead in the 71st minute with Banks making up for his earlier indiscretion to score a converted try and extend the lead to 19-10.

And that's the way it stayed until the final whistle to condemn the Kings to their first defeat in four fixtures and making the Brumbies the first Australian side to win in South Africa this year.

Next week, the Kings are up against Lions in Johannesburg while the Brumbies travel to Argentina to face the Jaguares.

Scores

Kings

Tries: Penalty Try

Penalty: Lionel Cronje

Brumbies

Tries: Josh Mann-Rea, Aidan Toua, Tom Banks

Conversions: Wharenui Hawera (2)

Teams

Kings



15 Chrysander Botha, 14 Alshaun Bock, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronjé (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Stefan Willemse, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Martin Bezuidenhout, 1 Schalk van der Merwe



Substitutes: 16 Kurt Haupt, 17 Chris Heiberg 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Lubabalo Mtyanda, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Johan Steyn, 22 Stokkies Hanekom, 23 Pieter-Steyn de Wet

Brumbies



15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Aidan Toua, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Chris Alcock, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter (captain), 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Josh Mann-Rea, 1 Ben Alexander



Substitutes: 16 Robbie Abel, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, 19 Blake Enever, 20 Jarrad Butler, 21 De Wet Roos, 22 Andrew Muirhead, 23 Andrew Smith



