    Kings confident ahead of Reds duel

    2017-04-11 19:31

    Cape Town - The Southern Kings are well-settled in Brisbane ahead of their Super Rugby encounter with the Reds on Saturday (kick-off 07:05 SA time).

    Following their close encounter with Western Force last weekend, going down 41-46 in Perth, the Southern Kings have their sights firmly set on turning things around by claiming their first win in the three-match tour of Australia.

    Southern Kings hooker, Michael Willemse, stressed on Tuesday that the team was focused on the upcoming match against the Reds and improving on the positive signs that have been evident in the side’s previous matches.

    “The Reds have a lot of international experience, so we need to front up this weekend,” Willemse said.

    “We have built up some confidence coming from last weekend. I think we played some good footie and we just have got to finish it off.

    “We are focusing on ourselves going into this weekend. We really want to get the win this weekend. That will help in terms of our tour and going into the next few games. We are really going to have a positive mindset, and hopefully we can get the win.”

    The Southern Kings are pleased not to have sustained any new injuries to the touring squad this week.

    The squad is also enjoying life on the road, with a number of the Southern Kings players touring Australia for the first time.

    “It’s been good so far, recovery-wise. The team is quite excited to be in Brisbane. A lot of the guys haven’t been here before - a new environment, new scenery,” said Willemse.

    “We have recovered well and have had no injuries which is good for us.

    “We are excited for the weekend and look forward to a great week of training going forward into the weekend.”
    Head coach Deon Davids will announce his match-day 23-man squad on Thursday.

