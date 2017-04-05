NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

LIVE

    Kings boss: Why we should stay in Super Rugby

    2017-04-05 11:45

    Cape Town - Kings CEO Charl Crous has joined the Cheetahs in pleading for his franchise to not be axed from Super Rugby.

    Several media reports have indicated that the southern hemisphere competition will be reduced from 18 to 15 teams from next year.

    This proposed model sees the Jaguares and Sunwolves retained, with Australia dropping one team and South Africa losing two.

    From a South African perspective, the Cheetahs and Southern Kings are likely to be the unlucky ones to go.

    Former Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky also told a New Zealand radio station this week that the Cheetahs and Kings should be axed from the competition.

    The Cheetahs hit back at Stransky’s comments on Tuesday, insisting he was ill-informed.

    The Kings have now joined the chorus, with their CEO telling Netwerk24 that it’s imperative that they retain their Super Rugby status.

    “Before people start talking about teams being kicked out, perhaps they should first have to look at the facts. Despite all the uncertainty around competition structures, the Southern Kings have made a major contribution to South African rugby since 2006. The Kings were a platform for several top players’ Super Rugby debuts," Crous said.

    “It’s been tough to lure sponsors due to economic uncertainty and a lack of stability but there are unbelievable opportunities in the region. Players who have represented the Kings are stars around the world.

    “Just think about someone like Cornell du Preez, who is now making his mark in Scotland. Locally, there are several from the Eastern Cape, among others Sergeal Petersen, Lizo Gqoboka, Curwin Bosch and Lukhanyo Am who are performing for other franchises.”


