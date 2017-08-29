NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Julian Savea stays with Hurricanes

    2017-08-29 11:42

    Cape Town - Julian Savea is staying with the Hurricanes with the All Black wing believing his best chance of regaining his Test spot is by staying home in Wellington. 

    The New Zealand Herald recently exposed a clause in Savea's contract that allowed him to leave the Hurricanes midway through his four-year New Zealand Rugby contract. 

    The Chiefs were believed to have been pursuing Savea by trying to convince him he needed a change of scenery to reignite his career. 

    Savea has played second fiddle to the likes of Nehe Milner-Skudder and Wes Goosen at the 'Canes this season and was subsequently dropped by the All Blacks. 

    On Tuesday, Savea clarified his immediate career plans. 

    "I've decided to stay with the Hurricanes," he told the NZ Herald.

    "With everything that's been going on over the past year I know in my heart that's the best place to get my rugby back. 

    "Whatever I need to do to get my spot back I will and I'm excited by that challenge. 

    "I weighed up everything. I know in my heart this is home. There's family and we're just about to have a kid. Regardless if I did decide to go anywhere I still needed to perform well." 

    Savea did allegedly consider a move to the Chiefs, especially after James Lowe's departure.

    "When you have that option it definitely is tempting. I put a lot of things on the table. There was only one other franchise I was looking at. I know if any team is going to help me get back to the best it is the Hurricanes," he said. 

    After being axed from the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad, Savea has said he wants to focus on enjoying his rugby again. His family has supported him through this difficult period and he believes he is now ready to get back to his best. 

    "When I first found out I didn't make the team it was disappointing but there's a silver lining. It was an opportunity to sit back and reflect on where I am, and it was exciting that I want to be better and get back in the environment. I know I've got a lot of things to work on and I'm excited to do that.

    "I wasn't enjoying rugby... I don't know if you could tell by the way I was playing or not. I've got to take ownership of not playing well but now I'm happy with where I'm at. 

    "I don't have to worry about what everyone is saying and I guess that's what I have been doing in the past... letting the external noise affect me. Now I'm happy and excited to get back to where I know I can be." 

    Savea also explained what the All Blacks coaching staff had been telling him during this period. 

    "It was to get my head space right, which I think I've done. A lot of the young boys are getting faster and you've got to keep up with their speed on the outside. At the moment I'm enjoying the challenge." 

    Savea has now specifically requested to play on the ring wing for his provincial side to prove his versatility, display his step and fend and return to the side where he started his career. 

    "The only reason I went to the left was because Cory Jane wanted to play on the right so in 2012 I went to the left."

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Timing wrong for ARU-Forrest deal -...
    Chiefs CEO steps down
    Brumbies academy duo step up
    Force win right to appeal Super Rugby...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    05 August 2017
    29 July 2017
    22 July 2017
    21 July 2017
    15 July 2017
    14 July 2017
    08 July 2017
    07 July 2017
    01 July 2017
    30 June 2017
    09 June 2017
    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2017 Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    The 2017 Super Rugby tournament has reached its quarter-final stage. When all is said and done, who emerges victorious?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     