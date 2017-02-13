NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Joe Pietersen training with Stormers

    2017-02-13 09:35

    Cape Town - Utility back Joe Pietersen is currently training with the Stormers' Super Rugby squad, mentoring the younger players.

    Pietersen, 32, is contracted to Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves but has joined the Cape franchise to stay fit during the Japanese off-season.

    He is not contracted to the Stormers and will only help out the team if need be, coach Robbie Fleck said over the weekend.   

    “He is contracted to go back to Japan at the end of the year and he wants to stay fit,” Fleck told journalists after Saturday’s 57-40 pre-season win over the Lions at Newlands.

    “He is here to help, to groom some youngsters. And if we need to call on him we can. So it’s a good relationship we’ve got with Joe. This is his home, this is where he started his career and he’s got a great attitude... we will play our youngsters and we will back our youngsters and Joe is there to help support the guys,” Fleck continued.

    Pietersen played for the Stormers between 2006 and 2013, before leaving to join Biarritz in France.

    He also had stints at the Cheetahs and Sharks and has been on the books of the Kamaishi Seawaves since 2016.

