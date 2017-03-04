NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Janse van Rensburg honours mother with two tries

    2017-03-04 22:30

    Johannesburg - Golden Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg dedicated his two tries to his late mother after a 55-36 Super Rugby triumph over the Waratahs of Australia in Johannesburg on Saturday.

    His mother died three days ago after a long illness and the Springbok fulfilled her wish that he play for the 2016 runners-up at Ellis Park stadium.

    "It was the wish of my mother that I carry on playing and I dedicate my tries to her," said the centre who took his season try tally to four from two matches.

    The Lions won a try fest 8-5 to claim a bonus point in a more impressive showing than last weekend when they scraped past the Cheetahs.

    While some tries stemmed from excellent attacking rugby, others came after poor defending during a match played in perfect conditions.

    The Lions were particularly deadly from driving mauls after line-outs, using the tactic to score three times.

    Ahead within four minutes, the Lions should have led by more than 33-24 at half-time given two Waratahs were yellow-carded.

    An Elton Jantjies drop goal followed by the second Janse van Rensburg try stretched the lead to 19 points and the South Africans never looked like being overtaken.

    Even when the Johannesburg outfit were reduced to 14 men by a second-half sin-binning, they did not lose control of an often scrappy encounter.

    Skipper Warren Whiteley, Ruan Ackermann, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Sylvian Mahuza and Malcolm Marx were the other Lions try scorers.

    Jantjies succeeded with six of his eight conversion attempts and slotted a drop goal for a 15-point haul.

    Rob Horne, Michael Hooper, Bryce Hegarty, David McDuling and Israel Folau crossed the try-line for the Sydney outfit.

    Reece Robinson kicked three conversions and a penalty and Hegarty a conversion.

    The Lions face the Jaguares in Argentina next weekend while the Waratahs complete a tour of South Africa by playing the Sharks in Durban.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    As it happened: Stormers 32-25...
    As it happened: Cheetahs 34-28 Bulls
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Cheetahs pip Bulls in Bloemfontein

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    10 March 2017
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Brumbies v Force, GIO Stadium 10:45
    11 March 2017
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Kings v Stormers, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:05
    • Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Toyota Stadium 17:15
    • Sharks v Waratahs, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    17 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 1 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the six South African teams will progress furthest in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     