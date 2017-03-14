NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jaguares' Sanchez banned for Cheetahs clash

    2017-03-14 14:51

    Cape Town - A SANZAAR Judicial Committee hearing has found that Jaguares flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez contravened Law 10.4(g) Dangerous charging, after he was cited during a Super Rugby match at the weekend.

    Sanchez has been suspended for one week, up to and including Saturday, March 18, 2017.

    The incident occurred in the 38th minute of the match between the Jaguares and Lions played at Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires on March 11, 2017.

    The SANZAAR Judicial Hearing held via video conference on Tuesday was before Robert Stelzner SC, John Langford and David Croft.

    In his finding, the Judicial Committee chairperson Robert Stelzner SC ruled the following: "Having considered the citing commissioner’s description of the incident and the available video footage the Committee amended the charge to Law 10.4(g) Dangerous Charging and accept the player’s admission in respect of that contravention.  Having further considered all the available evidence, including the player’s own account, and submissions from his legal representative, Aaron Lloyd, the Judicial Committee found the player's actions to have breached the red card threshold." 
     
    "With respect to sanction the Judicial Committee deemed the act of foul play to merit a low end entry point of two weeks. Taking into account various mitigating factors, including the Player's excellent record and early guilty plea, the Judicial Committee reduced the suspension to 1 week."

    "The player is therefore suspended for one week, up to and including Saturday, March 18, 2017.”

    Sanchez will as a result miss the Jagaures next match against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

    Kick-off is at 21:40 (SA time).

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers lose Du Plessis for 4-6 weeks
    Lions report 2 new injury concerns
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Serfontein returns as Bulls ring...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    17 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Blues, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Chiefs, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Sunwolves, Loftus Versfeld 19:00
    18 March 2017
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Brumbies, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Reds, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Sharks v Kings, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:30
    • Jaguares v Cheetahs, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    24 March 2017
    • Crusaders v Force, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 3

    “Sport24’s Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 3 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     