    Jaguares ring changes for Force clash

    2017-05-11 17:47

    Cape Town - Jaguares head coach Raúl Pérez has opted to make seven changes to his side for this Saturday's clash with the Force in Buenos Aires.

    Martín Landajo makes a welcome first start of the year, with the Argentina scrumhalf partnering Juan Martín Hernández.

    Two more changes to the back division come at inside centre and on the left wing, with the return of Jerónimo de la Fuente and Batista Ezcurra.

    In the back row veteran Juan Manuel Leguizamón starts in the seven shirt, with Leonardo Senatore dropping to the bench as Benjamin Macome gets a run at No 8.

    Matías Alemanno comes into the second row to take the place of Marcos Kremer, who drops out of the matchday 23 as Tomás Lavanini comes onto the bench.

    The front row remains unchanged, with Agustín Creevy captaining the side once again.

    There also three other news faces on the bench; replacement hooker Julían Montoya, tighthead prop Felipe Arregui, and a welcome return too for Manuel Montero.

    Teams

    Jaguares

    15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Batista Ezcurra, 10 Juan Martín Hernández, 9 Martín Landajo, 8 Benjamin Macome, 7 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 6 Tomás Lezana, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Ramiro Herrera, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Santiago Garcia Botta

    Substitutes: 16 Julían Montoya, 17 Lucas Noguera Paz, 18 Felipe Arregui, 19 Tomás Lavanini, 20 Leonardo Senatore, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, 23 Manuel Montero

    Force

    15 Peter Grant, 14 Semisi Masirewa, 13 Curtis Rona, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Ian Prior, 8 Richard Hardwick, 7 Onehunga Havili, 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Richie Arnold, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Heath Tessmann (captain), 1 Francois van Wyk

    Substitutes: 16 Anaru Rangi, 17 Pek Cowan, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Lewis Carmichael, 20 Brynard Stander, 21 Isireli Naisarani, 22 Mitchell Short, 23 James Verity-Amm

