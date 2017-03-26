NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jaguares get the better of Reds

    2017-03-26 05:47

    Cape Town - The Jaguares retained their unbeaten home record when they claimed a 22-8 victory over the Reds in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

    In a fast-paced and entertaining match, the Jaguares were full value for their win as they dominated for large periods, and they outscored the Reds by three tries to one with Jerónimo de la Fuente leading the way with a deserved brace.

    The victory consolidates the Jaguares' position in second place on the Africa Conference 2 table, behind the Lions who are one point ahead of them.

    The Reds, meanwhile, are in third place in the Australian Conference - behind the Brumbies and Waratahs - despite winning just one of their five matches so far.

    The opening exchanges were evenly contested with both sides battling to gain the ascendancy but the Jaguares gained the upperhand midway through the half when Eto Nabuli and Kane Douglas were yellow carded in quick succession.

    Nabuli was first to go for an intentional knock on, as ruled by the TMO in the 19th minute, and shortly afterwards Douglas received his marching orders for an obstruction at a maul.

    The home side made their numerical advantage count and from the resulting scrum, Leonardo Senatore gathered before offloading to De la Fuente who dived over for his first try with a defender on his back.

    Juan Martín Hernández made no mistake with the conversion and in the 28th minute the home side extended their lead thanks to a spectacular try from Ramiro Moyano.

    This, after the flyer gathered a Joaquin Tuculet pass close to the Jaguares' 10-metre line and he then set off on a mazy run in which he beat seven defenders before crossing for his side's second try.

    Hernández failed to convert, before the Reds eventually opened their account via a Jake McIntyre penalty in the 35th minute.

    The Jaguares had their tails up, however, when Hernández added a penalty on the stroke of half-time which meant they led 15-3 at the interval.

    The second half started brightly for the home side and after an extensive period camped inside the Reds half, they were rewarded when De la Fuente ran a superb angle before gathering a pass from Gonzalo Bertranou - after a driving maul inside the visitors' 22 - and he dotted down under the posts in the 49th minute.

    Hernández added the extras but that would be the last time the Jaguares would score points as the Reds upped the ante on attack in a bid to gain something from this match.

    They were rewarded 10 minutes later when Scott Higginbotham powered his way over the try-line in the left-hand corner, after gathering a well-weighted skip pass from Karmichael Hunt.

    Five minutes later, the Jaguares were reduced to 14 men when Bautista Ezcurra was yellow carded for deliberately knocking on a pass from Samu Kerevi but the Reds failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and the hosts held on for the win.

    Scorers

    Jaguares

    Tries: De la Fuente (2), Moyano
    Conversions: Hernández (2)
    Penalty: Hernández

    Reds

    Try: Higginbotham
    Penalty: McIntyre

    Teams

    Jaguares

    15 Joaquín Tuculet, 14 Ramiro Moyano, 13 Matías Orlando, 12 Jerónimo de la Fuente, 11 Bautista Ezcurra, 10 Juan Martín Hernández, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Tomás Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Matías Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Felipe Arregui, 2 Agustín Creevy (captain), 1 Lucas Noguera Paz

    Substitutes: 16 Roberto Tejerizo, 17 Santiago García Botta, 18 Ramiro Herrera, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Rodrigo Baez, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Nicolás Sánchez, 23 Emiliano Boffelli

    Reds

    15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Izaia Perese, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Jake McIntyre, 9 James Tuttle, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 Adam Korczyk, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore (captain), 1 Markus Vanzati

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Kirwan Sanday, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lukhan Tui, 20 George Smith, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Lachie Maranta, 23 Chris Kuridrani

    Read More On:  reds jaguares super rugby rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby chop undecided
    Am’s long wait for Super Rugby nod
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 5
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    31 March 2017
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    01 April 2017
    • Blues v Force, Eden Park 06:15
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Hurricanes, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    02 April 2017
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    ‘Back to the Future’ for SA in Super Rugby?

    “It may not be the most popular solution, but SA Rugby may be forced to revert back to the franchise composition first installed in 1998, Herman Mostert argues.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     