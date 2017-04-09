NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jaer hat-trick can't save Kings

    2017-04-09 09:52

    Cape Town - The Force have beaten the Kings 46-41 in a 12-try Vodacom Super Rugby thriller played in Perth. 

    As it happened: Force v Kings

    In a match in which the lead changed numerous times, a controversial penalty try in the 72nd victory put the Force in the lead by a single point. They soon extended that lead through a try by Ben McCalman, knocking the wind out of the visitors sails in the process. 

    Both sides crossed the whitewash on no fewer than six occasions with Jono Lance, Alex Newsome (2) and Dane Haylett-Petty adding to the penalty try and McCalman's effort for the Force. Lance added two conversions and two penalties while Ian Prior also slotted two conversions.

    The Kings tries came through Justin Forwood, Yaw Penxe, Malcolm Jaer (3) and Makazole Mapimpi. Lionel Cronje converted four while Pieter-Steyn De Wet added a penalty. 

    In next weekend's Rund 8 action, the Kings face the Reds in Brisbane (Saturday, APril 15 at 11:45), while the Force have a bye. 

    Scorers

    Force

    Tries: Lance, Newsome (2), Haylett-Petty, Penalty try, McCalman

    Conversions: Lance (2), Prior (2)

    Penalty: Lance (2)

    Kings

    Tries: Forwood, Penxe, Mapimpi, Jaer (3)

    Conversions: Cronje (4)

    Penalty: Pieter-Steyn De Wet

    Teams

    Force

    15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Chance Peni, 13 Marcel Brache, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Michael Ruru, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Matt Philip, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Ben Daley

    Substitutes: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Pek Cowan, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Richard Hardwick, 20 Ben McCalman, 21 Ian Prior, 22 Luke Burton, 23 Curtis Rona

    Kings

    15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Andisa Ntsila, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk van der Merwe
     
    Substitutes: 16 Martin Bezuidenhout, 17 Chris Heiberg, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Rick Schroeder, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Wandile Mjekevu

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SANZAAR axes 2 SA Super Rugby teams
    As it happened: Stormers 34-26 Chiefs
    As it happened: Force v Kings
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 7

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    14 April 2017
    • Crusaders v Sunwolves, AMI Stadium 09:35
    15 April 2017
    • Reds v Kings, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Cheetahs v Chiefs, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:30
    21 April 2017
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, McLean Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Kings, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 19:00
    View complete fixtures


    Results

    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     