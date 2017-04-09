Jaer hat-trick can't save Kings

Cape Town - The Force have beaten the Kings 46-41 in a 12-try Vodacom Super Rugby thriller played in Perth.

In a match in which the lead changed numerous times, a controversial penalty try in the 72nd victory put the Force in the lead by a single point. They soon extended that lead through a try by Ben McCalman, knocking the wind out of the visitors sails in the process.

Both sides crossed the whitewash on no fewer than six occasions with Jono Lance, Alex Newsome (2) and Dane Haylett-Petty adding to the penalty try and McCalman's effort for the Force. Lance added two conversions and two penalties while Ian Prior also slotted two conversions.

The Kings tries came through Justin Forwood, Yaw Penxe, Malcolm Jaer (3) and Makazole Mapimpi. Lionel Cronje converted four while Pieter-Steyn De Wet added a penalty.

In next weekend's Rund 8 action, the Kings face the Reds in Brisbane (Saturday, APril 15 at 11:45), while the Force have a bye.

Scorers

Force



Tries: Lance, Newsome (2), Haylett-Petty, Penalty try, McCalman

Conversions: Lance (2), Prior (2)

Penalty: Lance (2)

Kings

Tries: Forwood, Penxe, Mapimpi, Jaer (3)

Conversions: Cronje (4)

Penalty: Pieter-Steyn De Wet

Teams

Force



15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Chance Peni, 13 Marcel Brache, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Alex Newsome, 10 Jono Lance, 9 Michael Ruru, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Matt Hodgson (captain), 6 Ross Haylett-Petty, 5 Richie Arnold, 4 Matt Philip, 3 Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 1 Ben Daley



Substitutes: 16 Heath Tessmann, 17 Pek Cowan, 18 Shambeckler Vui, 19 Richard Hardwick, 20 Ben McCalman, 21 Ian Prior, 22 Luke Burton, 23 Curtis Rona



Kings



15 Malcolm Jaer, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Lionel Cronje (captain), 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Ruaan Lerm, 7 Andisa Ntsila, 6 Chris Cloete, 5 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 4 Irne Herbst, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Michael Willemse, 1 Schalk van der Merwe



Substitutes: 16 Martin Bezuidenhout, 17 Chris Heiberg, 18 Justin Forwood, 19 Mzwanele Zito, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Rick Schroeder, 22 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 23 Wandile Mjekevu