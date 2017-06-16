Jackson-Hope agrees new Brumbies deal

Cape Town - The Brumbies have announced the re-signing of local product and utility back Jordan Jackson-Hope on a new two-year deal.

A former St Edmunds College student, Jackson-Hope made his way through the Brumbies Pathways system, representing the region in age group sides before graduating to the Brumbies Schoolboys and U-20s Programs.

“I am very pleased to be able to re-sign with the Brumbies for a further two seasons,” Jackson-Hope commented.

“I have enjoyed being part of the set-up at the club and am looking forward to helping the team attain our goals in the future. The Brumbies have always been a goal of mine and I am delighted that I will have the chance to push for more Super Rugby caps next year.

“We have a talented group of players at the club and an excellent coaching set-up and I feel that the Brumbies is the best place for me to develop as a player. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

The 21-year-old represented both the Australian U-20s and Australian Schoolboys before making his Super Rugby debut against the Melbourne Rebels in 2016, the youngster earning a try assist with his first touch in Super Rugby.

The centre was snapped up by the Brumbies on an Extended Playing Squad [EPS] contract for 2017 and hasn’t looked back, earning plaudits for his performances both on the pitch and on the training park.

Jackson-Hope has made a total of six Super Rugby appearances for the side, proving himself as one to watch in the future for the Brumbies.

Brumbies Assistant Coach Dan McKellar said the organisation were extremely excited about Jackson-Hope’s future.

“We have high hopes for Jordan as he is a very talented player,” McKellar said.

“He has the ability to play the key positions of ten and twelve and is developing nicely.

“As a Canberra boy, Jordan is aware of the culture and traditions of the Brumbies family and has looked good in the games he has played at both club level and with the Brumby Runners, and through the opportunities he has had at Super Rugby level, both this season and last.

“Having Jordan commit his future to the club is another positive step for the Brumbies as we look to continue to develop our young players to keep the club at the forefront of the Super Rugby competition.”