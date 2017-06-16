NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jackson-Hope agrees new Brumbies deal

    2017-06-16 13:31

    Cape Town - The Brumbies have announced the re-signing of local product and utility back Jordan Jackson-Hope on a new two-year deal.

    A former St Edmunds College student, Jackson-Hope made his way through the Brumbies Pathways system, representing the region in age group sides before graduating to the Brumbies Schoolboys and U-20s Programs.

    “I am very pleased to be able to re-sign with the Brumbies for a further two seasons,” Jackson-Hope commented.

    “I have enjoyed being part of the set-up at the club and am looking forward to helping the team attain our goals in the future. The Brumbies have always been a goal of mine and I am delighted that I will have the chance to push for more Super Rugby caps next year.

    “We have a talented group of players at the club and an excellent coaching set-up and I feel that the Brumbies is the best place for me to develop as a player. I am looking forward to the challenge.”

    The 21-year-old represented both the Australian U-20s and Australian Schoolboys before making his Super Rugby debut against the Melbourne Rebels in 2016, the youngster earning a try assist with his first touch in Super Rugby.

    The centre was snapped up by the Brumbies on an Extended Playing Squad [EPS] contract for 2017 and hasn’t looked back, earning plaudits for his performances both on the pitch and on the training park.

    Jackson-Hope has made a total of six Super Rugby appearances for the side, proving himself as one to watch in the future for the Brumbies.

    Brumbies Assistant Coach Dan McKellar said the organisation were extremely excited about Jackson-Hope’s future.

    “We have high hopes for Jordan as he is a very talented player,” McKellar said.

    “He has the ability to play the key positions of ten and twelve and is developing nicely.

    “As a Canberra boy, Jordan is aware of the culture and traditions of the Brumbies family and has looked good in the games he has played at both club level and with the Brumby Runners, and through the opportunities he has had at Super Rugby level, both this season and last.

    “Having Jordan commit his future to the club is another positive step for the Brumbies as we look to continue to develop our young players to keep the club at the forefront of the Super Rugby competition.”

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Force warrior Hodgson to retire
    No downside in SA teams joining PRO12...
    Under-threat Rebels to part ways with...
    Lambie not considering retiring, say...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 30 June 2017
    • Sharks v Bulls, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:00
    Saturday, 01 July 2017
    • Jaguares v Kings, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:05
    • Cheetahs v Stormers, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sunwolves, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 July 2017
    • Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Force v Rebels, nib Stadium 13:55
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    09 June 2017
    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 15 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     