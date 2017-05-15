It's a five-team race for Super Rugby title - bookies

Cape Town - It's a five-team race for the 2017 Super Rugby title if bookmakers are to be believed...

Unsurprisingly, four of those five teams hail from New Zealand while the "odd team out" is the Lions, with not a single Australian side in sight.

After Round 12 of the tournament, the Crusaders remain unbeaten as they march towards an eighth title.



The men from Christchurch are now the bookies' favourites for the title, having taken over from the defending champion Hurricanes, thanks in main to their 20-12 victory over their Wellington-based foes on Saturday.

The Crusaders can be backed at 2/1 with the Hurricanes on offer at 14/5.

The Chiefs, who have flown under the radar somewhat but have only suffered one defeat (from 10 matches) to date, as well as the Lions, are at 9/2.

The Highlanders complete the list of likely challengers at 8/1.

The Stormers (25/1), Sharks (40/1), Blues (50/1) and Brumbies (66/1) are now considered rank outsiders for glory in 2017.



