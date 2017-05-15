NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    It's a five-team race for Super Rugby title - bookies

    2017-05-15 10:57

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    Cape Town - It's a five-team race for the 2017 Super Rugby title if bookmakers are to be believed...

    Unsurprisingly, four of those five teams hail from New Zealand while the "odd team out" is the Lions, with not a single Australian side in sight.

    After Round 12 of the tournament, the Crusaders remain unbeaten as they march towards an eighth title.

    The men from Christchurch are now the bookies' favourites for the title, having taken over from the defending champion Hurricanes, thanks in main to their 20-12 victory over their Wellington-based foes on Saturday.

    The Crusaders can be backed at 2/1 with the Hurricanes on offer at 14/5.

    The Chiefs, who have flown under the radar somewhat but have only suffered one defeat (from 10 matches) to date, as well as the Lions, are at 9/2.

    The Highlanders complete the list of likely challengers at 8/1.

    The Stormers (25/1), Sharks (40/1), Blues (50/1) and Brumbies (66/1) are now considered rank outsiders for glory in 2017.


    super rugby rugby

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    Sunday, 21 May 2017
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 12 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
