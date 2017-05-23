NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Injury worries for Bulls ahead of 'Canes

    2017-05-23 08:42

    Pretoria - The Bulls have a number of fresh injury concerns ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Loftus on Saturday. 

    While nobody who played in their 51-14 loss to the Lions at Ellis Park this past weekend has officially been ruled out, the medical team does have their hands full this week to try and get a few guys fit and firing. 

    Wing Sibahle Maxwane picked up a concussion against the Lions but is recovering well, and a decision will only be made on his availability later in the week.

    Prop Trevor Nyakane, meanwhile, has sprained his shoulder. Scans revealed the good news that nothing is torn, and an assessment on him will also be made once the team doctors have had an opportunity to monitor his recovery. 

    There are also slight niggles for flyhalf Francois Brummer and wing Jade Stighling, who both sat out of training on Monday. 

    The Bulls have endured a woeful season to date, winning just three of their 11 matches this year under coach Nollis Marais. 

    Kick-off at Loftus on Saturday is at 15:05.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Cheetahs captain in doubt for...
    Good news on injury front for Kings
    Ackermann backs Jantjies for Bok role

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 26 May 2017
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 09:35
    • Reds v Force, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 27 May 2017
    • Sunwolves v Cheetahs, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Waratahs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Crusaders, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Growthpoint Kings Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Sunday, 28 May 2017
    • Lions v Kings, Emirates Airlines Park 14:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     