Injury worries for Bulls ahead of 'Canes

Pretoria - The Bulls have a number of fresh injury concerns ahead of their Super Rugby clash against the Hurricanes at Loftus on Saturday.

While nobody who played in their 51-14 loss to the Lions at Ellis Park this past weekend has officially been ruled out, the medical team does have their hands full this week to try and get a few guys fit and firing.

Wing Sibahle Maxwane picked up a concussion against the Lions but is recovering well, and a decision will only be made on his availability later in the week.



Prop Trevor Nyakane, meanwhile, has sprained his shoulder. Scans revealed the good news that nothing is torn, and an assessment on him will also be made once the team doctors have had an opportunity to monitor his recovery.

There are also slight niggles for flyhalf Francois Brummer and wing Jade Stighling, who both sat out of training on Monday.

The Bulls have endured a woeful season to date, winning just three of their 11 matches this year under coach Nollis Marais.

Kick-off at Loftus on Saturday is at 15:05.