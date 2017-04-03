Injury-free Kings arrive in Perth

Cape Town - The Southern Kings arrived safely in Perth on Sunday before getting preparations under way on Monday ahead of their Vodacom Super Rugby clash against the Force on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 08:05 (SA time).

The side is on a three-week tour to Australia, where they will also face the Reds and Waratahs after the clash with the Force.

Team doctor Konrad von Hagen confirmed on Monday that there were no new injury concerns in the Kings touring and non-touring camps.

Kings head coach Deon Davids will no doubt be pleased to have all 27 touring squad members in good health before selecting his match-23 team later in the week.

“The side enjoyed the bye this past week and thus we have no new injuries to worry about. Those players who are on our long-term injury list continue to make very good progress in their rehabilitation,” said Von Hagen.

On the long-term injury list is Schalk Ferreira (biceps), Rudi van Rooyen (ankle) and Cameron Lindsay (knee).

Flank CJ Velleman (knee), is in the final stages of his rehabilitation and is expected back in action later this month.