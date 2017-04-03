Injury curse strikes Bulls

Johannesburg - The Bulls were dealt a massive blow when two of their loose forwards were sent home for scans after serious knee injuries.

According to the supersport website, Springbok loose forward Arno Botha, who has just returned from injury, continues his own run of bad luck as he hobbled off during the loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday and was joined on the sidelines by flank Ruan Steenkamp, himself picking up a knee injury in the process.

Both players will be a blow for the Bulls as they landed in Tokyo for their final tour match against the Sunwolves on Saturday.

Both players have returned home and will undergo scans on Tuesday to find out the extent of the injuries, but it is feared a long period on the sidelines if the scans show serious damage.

Botha has had the worst run of luck when it comes to injuries, missing two seasons with torn knee ligaments before being injured in the pre-season.

He only returned two weeks ago and the game against the Chiefs was his first start back from injury.

Steenkamp has been exceptional since being called up in the absence of the injured Roelof Smit and Shaun Adendorff, moving from captain of Tuks’ Varsity Cup side to a starting role in the Bulls side where his work rate was unparalleled during the team’s matches.

The only good news is that No 8 Hanro Liebenberg has been declared fit after injuring himself against the Blues the previous week and should take the No 8 spot from Botha this week for the Sunwolves game.

At time of publishing the Bulls had not yet announced any replacements to join the team in Tokyo.