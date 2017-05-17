Immelman to ref Lions-Bulls derby

Cape Town - South Africa’s Quinton Immelman will referee Saturday’s Super Rugby derby between the Lions and Bulls in Johannesburg (17:15 kick-off).

Immelman will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Pro Legoete, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

Jaco Peyper will referee the Southern Kings’ match against the Brumbies in Port Elizabeth (19:30).

Peyper will be assisted by Egon Seconds and Rodney Boneparte, with Christie du Preez the TMO.

Earlier on Saturday, Australia’s Nic Berry will referee the Cheetahs’ clash against the Hurricanes in Wellington (09:35 SA time).

Berry will be assisted by compatriot Will Houston and New Zealand’s Ben O'Keeffe, with Ben Skeen the TMO.

Australia’s Rohan Hoffmann will referee the Sharks’ duel with the Sunwolves in Singapore (13:55 SA time).

Hoffmann will be assisted by the Japanese duo of Aki Aso and Tasuku Kawahara, with Minoru Fuji in the TMO booth.

Meanwhile on Friday night, South Africa’s Jaco van Heerden will referee the Stormers’ clash against the Blues in Cape Town (19:00).

Van Heerden will be assisted by Marius van der Westhuizen and Cwengile Jadezweni, with Shaun Veldsman the TMO.

Super Rugby referees: Round 13