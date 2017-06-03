NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Hurricanes set Super try scoring record

    2017-06-03 22:06

    Perth - Defending champions the Hurricanes set a new Super Rugby try scoring record in overcoming the Force 34-12 in Perth on Saturday.

    The Hurricanes posted six tries to two to break the record for most tries in a Super Rugby season, with 83 overtaking the Lions' 81 from last season.

    The Hurricanes moved 10 points behind the Crusaders in the New Zealand conference with two games left in the regular season, one of them against the Crusaders at home.

    The Hurricanes' victory also further extended New Zealand's winning record over Australian opposition this season to 23-0.

    The champions' potent attacking big guns, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Vince Aso and Ngani Laumape, were constantly in the play, with Laumape and Aso taking their season tally to 14 tries each.

    The Hurricanes led 12-0 at half-time, but the gutsy Force clawed back to trail 12-7 and had the Kiwi heavyweights under defensive pressure for much of the second half.

    The Hurricanes got away from the Force with four tries in 17 minutes to close out a strong win.

    "They asked a lot of questions for most of the game, we had a good run in the final quarter, but for the majority of the game we were camped at our end of the field and they were putting us under the pump," Hurricanes skipper Perenara said.

    "It took a big effort from our boys, it would have been most tackles by us this season, but that's a good Force team, they've got a lot to play for."

    A boilover looked on when Force fullback Dane Haylett-Petty scored a 44th-minute try to reduce the margin to just five points.

    The Force had dominated play up until that point, and it was only the Hurricanes' resolute defence that had kept the home side out.

    But the Hurricanes ran in four tries within the space of 17 minutes in the second half to blow the game apart.

    Inside-centre Laumape scored a double, while scrumhalf Perenara starred with a try and an assist.

    The Force, who beat the Reds in Brisbane at their previous start, have been playing for their future with a decision expected on whether they or the the Rebels will be cut from next season's Super Rugby competition.

    Read More On:  hurricanes super rugby rugby

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Six-try Hurricanes make it nine in a...
    Brumbies power past Rebels
    As it happened: Chiefs v Waratahs
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 15

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 09 June 2017
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    Friday, 30 June 2017
    • Sharks v Bulls, Growthpoint Kings Park 19:00
    Saturday, 01 July 2017
    • Jaguares v Kings, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:05
    • Cheetahs v Stormers, Toyota Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sunwolves, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 14 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     