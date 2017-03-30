NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Newsletter

Get the Sport24 daily newsletter delivered to your Inbox!

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Hurricanes opt for continuity against Reds

    2017-03-30 08:33

    Cape Town - Hooker Ricky Riccitelli is the only change to the Hurricanes starting side named to play the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

    Riccitelli comes into the side for captain Dane Coles who has been rested for the match due to a bruised knee suffered during the Hurricanes most recent win over the Highlanders.

    Scrumhalf TJ Perenara will captain the side in Brisbane.

    Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd said Coles' injury was not serious, but still sore enough after the bye week not to take any unnecessary risks.

    "We're particularly lucky in the hooking space with two very capable replacements in Ricky Riccitelli and Leni Apisai, so it was a bit of a no-brainer to give Colesy the weekend off.

    "Dane has a big season ahead and at some point he would have needed to be rotated out of the playing roster anyway."

    Riccitelli makes his second start of the season after running out against the Sunwolves in week one, while Apisai comes into the match day squad for the first time this season for what will be his fifth appearance for the club.

    There will be two significant Hurricanes milestones in Brisbane where Manawatu loose head prop Chris Eves will gain his 50th cap and reserve back Pita Ahki his first.

    Eves, who has appeared in all four of the Hurricanes matches this season and started in three, made his Super Rugby debut against the Sharks in Durban in 2014.

    Ahki, who replaces Wes Goosen on the bench, joined the Hurricanes in 2016 from Auckland. He did not take the field last season after joining the All Blacks Sevens squad for the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro mid-season.

    The Hurricanes are coming off a bye this week, while the Reds have flown back from Argentina where they lost 22-8 to the Jaguares.

    With three wins and one loss this season the Hurricanes currently sit in third place on the New Zealand Conference ladder behind the Crusaders and Chiefs.

    The Reds are third in the Australian Conference behind the Brumbies and Waratahs with one win, against the Sharks in the opening round, and four losses

    Teams:

    Reds

    15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Jake McIntyre, 9 James Tuttle, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Adam Korczyk, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore (captain), 1 Markus Vanzati 

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Kirwan Sanday, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lukhan Tui, 20 Hendrik Tui, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Hamish Stewart, 23 Izaia Perese

    Hurricanes

    15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Vince Aso, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves

    Substititues: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Ben May, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 Sam Lousi, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Pita Ahki

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Botha back as Bulls change for Chiefs
    'Embarrassed' Chiefs told to shape up...
    150-milestone for Messam against Bulls
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    31 March 2017
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    01 April 2017
    • Blues v Force, Eden Park 06:15
    • Chiefs v Bulls, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Hurricanes, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    02 April 2017
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 5 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Of the current crop of rugby commentators - across all languages - who is your favourite?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     