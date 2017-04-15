Hurricanes leave it late to down Blues

Cape Town - Hurricanes' lock Mark Abbott scored a late try to secure a victory over the Blues in their Vodacom Super Rugby clash at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

The Hurricanes won 28-24 after leading 21-14 at half-time.

The Hurricanes scored four tries through Abbott (2), centre Ngani Laumape and flyhalf Beauden Barrett.

The 'Canes were trailing 24-21 leading into the final 10 minutes of the game, when Abbott scored in the 72nd minute to secure the away team a victory.

Jordie Barrett added four conversions, while his brother Beauden would be shown a yellow card for knocking the ball on intentionally.

The Blues, who put in a far better second half performance, scored three tries through halfback Augustine Pulu, fullback Melani Nanai and lock Scott Scrafton.

Utility back Piers Francis (2) and Warren Gatland's son Bryn Gatland scored his first Super Rugby points with a conversion and a penalty.



The Hurricanes picked up four points for their victory and stay second in the New Zealand Conference.

The Blues left-empty handed and remain at the bottom of their highly competitive New Zealand conference.

In next weekend's Round 9 action, the Hurricanes host the Brumbies (Friday, April 21 at 09:35 SA time), while the Blues have a bye.

Teams:



Blues

15 Michael Collins, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Melani Nanai, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Augustine Pulu, 8 Steven Luatua, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Charlie Faumuina, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi Manu

Substitutes: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Jimmy Tupou, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 George Moala

Hurricanes



15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Cory Jane