Hurricanes knock over lively Reds

Cape Town - The Hurricanes beat the Reds 34-15 in another hard-fought Super Rugby clash in Brisbane on Saturday.

AS IT HAPPENED: REDS 15-34 HURRICANES

The Reds, as was the case with the Bulls against the Chiefs earlier in the day, were in the contest for most of the match but fell away towards the end as the New Zealand sides continue to assert their dominance on this competition.

The hosts were just 14-12 down at the break, but the 'Canes scored three unanswered tries in the second half to secure a bonus-point win.

In the end the Hurricanes scored five tries to the Reds' two with both Barretts - Beauden and Jordie - crossing the whitewash for the Kiwis.

The win means that the Hurricanes stay third in the New Zealand conference with four wins from five while the Reds have now won just one from six this season - remarkably enough for them to stay third in the Australian conference.

More to follow ...

Scorers:

Reds 15 (12)

Tries: Chris Kuridrani, Scott Higginbotham

Conversion: Jake McIntyre

Penalty: McIntyre

Hurricanes 34 (14)

Tries: Julian Savea, TJ Perenara, Vince Aso, Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett

Conversions: Jordie Barrett (3)

Penalty: Jordie Barrett

Teams:

Reds

15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Jake McIntyre, 9 James Tuttle, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Adam Korczyk, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Stephen Moore (captain), 1 Markus Vanzati

Substitutes: 16 Andrew Ready, 17 Kirwan Sanday, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Lukhan Tui, 20 Hendrik Tui, 21 Nick Frisby, 22 Hamish Stewart, 23 Izaia Perese

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Vince Aso, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (captain), 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Callum Gibbins, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeffery To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves



Substititues: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Ben May, 18 Mike Kainga, 19 Sam Lousi, 20 Reed Prinsep, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Pita Ahki