Hurricanes bring in Uhila, Abbott
2017-03-08 08:48
Hamilton - Hurricanes head coach Chris Boyd has made just two changes
to his run-on side for Friday's clash with the Chiefs in Hamilton.
Loose head prop Loni Uhila and lock Mark Abbott have been
ushered into the tight five for the big New Zealand derby.
Uhila, popularly known as The Tongan Bear, pushes Chris Eves
to the reserves and Mike Kainga out of the match day 23, while Abbott makes a
straight swap with James Blackwell, who takes his place on the bench.
Uhila missed the opening two rounds of the season, against
the Sunwolves and Rebels, due to a calf strain, while Abbott missed the trip to
Japan due to personal reasons before entering the competition as a substitute
against the Rebels.
"Loni and Abbo have both had slightly delayed starts to
the season, but they've performed really well through the preseason and now
they're ready to enter the fray," Boyd said. "That's not a reflection
on the guys who they've replaced, but just what we feel will be the best
combination for this week."
Friday's match represents the first between the two clubs
since last year's Super Rugby semi-final in Wellington, which was won by the
Hurricanes 25-9.
Teams
Chiefs
TBA
Hurricanes
15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Vince Aso, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape,
11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Reed Prinsep, 7
Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields, 5 Michael Fatialofa, 4 Mark Abbott, 3
Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 2 Dane Coles (captain), 1 Loni Uhila
Substitutes: 16 Ricky Riccitelli, 17 Chris Eves, 18
Ben May, 19 James Blackwell, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Chris Smylie, 22
Otere Black,23 Jordie Barrett