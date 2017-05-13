NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Highlanders pip Bulls at muddy Loftus Versfeld

    2017-05-13 16:52

    Pretoria - The Highlanders claimed a last-gasp 17-10 victory over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in Super Rugby action on Saturday.

    A moment of individual brilliance from Malakai Fekitoa separated the sides on a wet, slippery afternoon in Pretoria.

    A thunderstorm just before the game and constant rain throughout made the conditions conducive to a tight game with lots of tactical kicking.

    The win takes the Highlanders to within two points of the Hurricanes in the New Zealand conference.

    Meanwhile, the Bulls will at least be happy they were able to produce a much-improved performance from last week's demolition at the hands of the Crusaders.

    Due to the inclement weather, the game started with a battle of tactical kicking between the sides.

    Tian Schoeman gave the home side an early 3-0 lead from the tee. This came after good patient build-up from the Bulls taking the ball through 10 phases before winning the penalty.

    Richard Buckman's chip was chased down by Matt Faddes who did well to retrieve the ball with his left-hand before cruising under the poles. Replacement flyhalf Fletcher Smith converted to give the Highlanders a 7-0 lead.

    Smith extended the lead to 10-3 with a penalty before Banks returned to the field of play.

    Burger Odendaal's clever grubber kick behind the Highlanders defence bamboozled Matt Faddes and Warrick Gelant pounced to dot down. Schoeman added the extras to level the score at 10-10.

    Highlanders wing Waisake Naholo was given a red card by referee Jaco Van Heerden for a shoulder charge into the face of Odendaal.

    The Bulls began to exert immense pressure on the away side and had a couple of five metre lineouts as well as a five metre scrum but failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and the Highlanders somehow managed to escape. Perhaps the home side should have taken the points when they were on offer.

    The Bulls thought they had scored when Pierre Schoeman bashed over in the 72nd minute after a good move but after the referee sent it upstairs, the TMO confirmed a shoulder charge from RG Snyman that saw the lock red-carded and the try disallowed. Both sides were now playing with fourteen men.

    The cost the Bulls dearly as soon afterwards Malakai Fekitoa produced a moment of brilliance to separate the sides. He cut inside from the left wing and beat five players before coasting in under the posts.

    Marty Banks converted to give the Highlanders a 17-10 victory.

    Scorers:

    Bulls:
    Try: Gelant
    Con: T Schoeman
    Pen: T Schoeman
    Yellow card: P Schoeman

    Highlanders:
    Tries: Faddes, Fekitoa
    Cons: Smith, Banks
    Pen: Smith
    Red card: Naholo

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Jade Stighling, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Piet van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Edgar Marutlulle, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Coenraad van Vuuren, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Nic de Jager, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Tony Jantjies, 23 Jan Serfontein

    Highlanders

    15 Matt Faddes, 14 Waisake Naholo, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Marty Banks, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 5 Alex Ainley, 4 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 2 Ash Dixon (captain), 1 Aki Seiuli

    Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Siate Tokolahi, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Jackson Hemopo, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Fletcher Smith, 23 Teihorangi Walden

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Kings 8-0 Sharks
    As it happened: Bulls 10-17...
    Reds edge Rebels in Melbourne thriller
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 12

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 13 May 2017
    • Kings v Sharks, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Force, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 19 May 2017
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva 09:35
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 19:00
    Saturday, 20 May 2017
    • Hurricanes v Cheetahs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Force v Highlanders, nib Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Kings v Brumbies, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2017 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    SA Rugby need to cut two Super Rugby teams for next year's tournament. Help them out!

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     