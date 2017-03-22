NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    Highlanders make triple change for Brumbies clash

    2017-03-22 21:39

    Cape Town - Highlanders head coach Tony Brown has made just three changes to his starting line-up for their match against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday.

    Brown welcomes back Patrick Osborne from injury, gives young Otago back Sio Tomkinson his first start in a Highlanders jersey and brings the hard working Alex Ainley returns to the engine room.

    On the bench Greg Pleasants-Tate joins Siosuia Halanukonuka returning from injury.

    “It’s good to get Pat, Greg and Siua back as it’s going to be a real test for the team this week," said Brown.

    "The Brumbies in Canberra is one of the toughest challenges in rugby and history tells us we don’t perform that well there so we will need to be on our game."

    While Tomkinson will be playing his first match Aaron Smith will be playing his 99th and looks set to bring up his 100th next week against the Rebels.

    Teams

    Brumbies

    TBA

    Highlanders

    15 Ben Smith (c), 14 Patelesio Tomkinson, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Fletcher Smith, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown

    Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Matt Faddes

