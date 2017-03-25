Highlanders leave it late to tame Brumbies

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 

    2017-03-25 12:34

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    Cape Town - The Highlanders heaped more pressure on Australian rugby with victory over the Brumbies in their Vodacom Super Rugby clash in Canberra on Saturday.

    The Highlanders won 18-13 after trailling 10-5 at half-time.

    The Highlanders, missing a number of key players, scored two tried by wing Patelesio Tomkinson and replacement prop Aki Seiuli. Replacement pivot Marty Banks added two penalties and a conversion.

    The Brumbies replied with a single try by flank Chris Alcock, while flyhalf Wharenui Hawera added the conversion and a penalty.

    The Highlanders picked up four points for their victory, but remained bottom of the highly competitive New Zealand Conference.

    The Brumbies left with a single point for losing by seven or fewer points and stretched their lead atop the Australian Conference

    In next weekend's Round 6 action the Brumbies have a bye while the Highlanders welcome the Rebels to Dunedin (Friday, March 31 at 08:35 SA time).

    Teams:

    Brumbies

    15 Aidan Toua, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 James Dargaville, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Jordan Smiler, 7 Chris Alcock, 6 Scott Fardy, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Blake Enever, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Robbie Abel, 1 Nic Mayhew

    Substitutes: 16 Saia Faingaa, 17 Scott Sio, 18 Ben Alexander, 19 Rory Arnold, 20 Tom Staniforth, 21 Lolo Fakaosilea, 22 De Wet Roos, 23 Jordan Jackson-Hope

    Highlanders

    15 Ben Smith (captain), 14 Patelesio Tomkinson, 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12 Richard Buckman, 11 Patrick Osborne, 10 Fletcher Smith, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Dillon Hunt, 6 Elliot Dixon, 5 Tom Franklin, 4 Alex Ainley, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Daniel Lienert-Brown

    Substitutes: 16 Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17 Aki Seiuli, 18 Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19 Joe Wheeler, 20 Gareth Evans, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Marty Banks, 23 Matt Faddes

